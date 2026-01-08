The Texas Longhorns brought home their biggest win of the transfer portal window yet, earning a commitment from former Arizona State running back Raleek Brown.

Brown ranked as the No. 3 running back in the portal at the time of his commitment, behind only North Texas' Caleb Hawkins (Oklahoma State commit) and Hollywood Smothers (Alabama commit).

In 2025, Brown was one of the most explosive running backs in the country, rushing 186 times for 1,141 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He also hauled in 34 catches for 239 yards and two scores. He finished the year second in the Big 12 in rushing behind only LJ Martin of BYU.

As a result of his elite season, first-team All Big 12 selection by the coaches and a second-team All Big 12 pick by the media.

And its easy to see why.

Brown's explosive ability is game-breaking

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown celebrates during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

According to his scouting report, Brown is not just explosive in terms of breakaway speed, but he is also quick, shifty, and explodes out of his cuts unlike any Longhorn currently on the roster.

Shorter back but well constructed with dense, stout build and naturally lower center of gravity. Likely an all-purpose type in the long run, but has shown during senior season encouraging high-volume capability when required. Electric top-end speed verified in track and combine testing environments. Ran multiple sub-11.00 100's and a verified 4.47 40 as a freshman in high school. Speed fully reflected on the field."



Combines game-breaking top end with impressive short-area suddenness and mobility. Quick-footed and explosive laterally. Twitchy when redirecting and bursts out of cuts, whether from the backfield or running routes. Despite limited opportunities in 2021, more than capable pass catcher who can move to the slot and not miss a beat. Will present a dangerous matchup for opposing linebackers and safeties in the passing game. Type of offensive weapon who can move around the formation and be used creatively. Also a return game option. 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks

Brown was also a track star in high school, and was responsible for nearly 6,000 yards both rushing and receiving at Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, CA).

This doesn't tell the whole story, however. Brown is also much more physical a runner than he is given credit for. That's not to say he is a bruiser of any kind, but he is not as easy to bring down as many might think. Some have even compared him favorably to Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, who has emerged as one of the best running backs in the NFL because of his versatile skillset.

We here at Texas Longhorns On SI, however, feel a much more familiar comparison to Texas fans is in order.

The Jaydon Blue Effect

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue stiff arms Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes | Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA Today Network via Imagn Images

That is, of course, former Longhorns speedster and current Dallas Cowboy, Jaydon Blue.

The comparison isn't perfect, as many rarely are, but in terms of skillset, the two compare very favorably in the Texas offense. Both have game-breaking speed, are difficult to tackle in a phone booth, and have an elite ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Both excel in outside zone-style runs, will be a terror for opposing defenses running sideline to sideline, and are tougher than given credit for between the tackles.

The main difference? Brown isn't quite as fast as blue, but more importantly, he doesn't seem to have the fumble issues. In 2025, Brown fumbled just twice - once against Baylor in Week 4 and once against Colorado in Week 13. Meanwhile, Blue fumbled twice against Mississippi State in Week 5, in back-to-back weeks vs. Arkansas and Kentucky in Weeks 12 and 13, and then again against Arizona State in the quarter finals of the College Football Playoff.

In terms of other stats, Brown is also far more adept at explosive runs, with 31 10+ yard runs in 2025, whereas Blue had just 13 on 50 fewer attempts. Blue also had a breakaway percentage (percentage of rushing yardage on designed attempts more than 15 yards) of 39.6 percent, whereas Brown's was just a shade under 46 percent.

And that is easy to see from his 2025 highlight tape.

Unlike Blue, however, Brown did not have the smoothest path to Austin. Signing as a four-star recruit with USC in 2022, Brown had 58 touches for just over 400 yards and six touchdowns in his freshman campaign. He also had 24 kick returns for 517 yards, averaging 21.5 yards per return.

In just two games in 2023 after being moved to receiver, Brown hit the transfer portal, where he ended up at Arizona State. He played just two games for the Sun Devils in 2024 due to injury, and went into the 2025 campaign aching to break through.

And that is exactly what he did, proving to be one of the most explosive backs in the nation.

Now the Longhorns have landed a true home run hitter and a player who will pair excellently with a No. 1 bell cow back.

Could he be that Bell Cow? The jury is still out on that. But if his elite traits are any indication, he sure has a good shot.