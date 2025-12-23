Texas WR Says Goodbye to DeAndre Moore Jr. After Transfer Portal News

The Texas Longhorns continue to undergo some major changes in the weeks following the end of the regular season.

After missing out on the College Football Playoff for the first time in three years, the Longhorns are preparing for the Citrus Bowl in Orlando against the Michigan Wolverines. However, many notable Longhorns won't be there as they get ready to find a new home.

The latest of these players is wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who confirmed Monday that he would be entering the portal. There was some uncertainty about whether or not Moore Jr. would be entering the 2026 NFL Draft or hit the portal, but regardless, Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone wishes him the best after spending two seasons together.

Texas WR Parker Livingstone's Message to DeAndre Moore Jr.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. celebrates with Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After Moore Jr. officially announced the news himself, Livingstone didn't take long to respond on social media, wishing his teammate the best as he departs Austin.

"Go be great 0," Livingstone wrote on X.

Livingstone arrived as a freshman last season, but like Moore Jr., didn't record a single catch as a true freshman. He had to watch from the sidelines as Moore Jr., Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond and Silas Bolden led the Texas wide receiving corps to the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Go be great 0🫶 https://t.co/IJE4ZqwnaJ — Parker Livingstone (@ParkerL06) December 22, 2025

In Texas' 22-19 overtime loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship, Moore Jr. was one of the lone bright spots for the Longhorns. He caught the game-tying 41-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter before keeping Texas alive on the final drive of regulation with a fourth-down conversion, finishing with a game-high nine catches for 114 yards and Texas' only touchdown of the game.

He followed this up a few weeks later with two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the thrilling overtime win against Arizona State in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.

Though the Longhorns were unable to get back those big stages in 2025, Moore Jr. finished the regular season with 38 catches for 532 yards and four touchdowns. He ends his Texas career with

Originally a four-star prospect of prestigious St. John Bosco in Bellflower, CA., Moore Jr. committed to the Louisville Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class before flipping to Texas.

He arrived to Austin in 2023 as part of an elite class that also included players like quarterback Arch Manning, running back Quintrevion Wisner, linebackers Liona Lefau and Anthony Hill Jr., cornerback Malik Muhammad, safety Jelani McDonald, wide receiver Ryan Niblett, running back CJ Baxter and offensive tackle Trevor Goosby among others.

As for Livingstone, who had a breakout season this year, he will look to see an additional increase in production in 2026 after posting 26 catches for 491 yards and six touchdowns so far during his redshirt freshman campaign. He will have a chance to add to these numbers against Michigan.