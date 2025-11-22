5-Star DL Leads Potential Texas Longhorns' Flip Targets Ahead of Arkansas Matchup
Texas football returns to the field this week after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs, 35-10, in Athens. Now returning home for this week's contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Longhorns are looking for a bounce-back victory with implications, not just for this season's team, but future ones as well.
Texas will have numerous recruits visiting the Longhorns this Saturday, according to On3's Sam Spiegelman, including some who are already committed to other schools. If the Longhorns can pull out a dominant win, perhaps the team can flip some commits.
Richard Anderson - 5-star LSU Commit (Defensive Tackle)
Anderson would be a massive get for the Longhorns. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 350 pounds, he is a prototypical space-eating nose tackle that this team desperately needs for its future.
He is currently committed to LSU, and as the No. 1 player at his position in the country, is a cornerstone of the Tigers' class. Landing himwould not only leap the Longhorns in the national rankings, but be a massive win over an SEC rival that could get this class' momentum moving.
Brysten Martinez - 4-Star LSU Commit (Offensive Tackle)
Martinez stands at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds. Ranked the No. 10 overall offensive tackle in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports, if Martinez flipped his commitment to the Longhorns, he may be a valuable addition to the Forty Acres.
Martinez committed to LSU in February and has since visited only the Tigers, until this upcoming weekend. Now traveling to see Texas, the Longhorns have a chance to flip a major recruit before the end of the season. If Martinez were to change his mind and join Texas next season, he would be the fourth offensive lineman to do so in the 2026 class.
Aiden Hall - 4-Star LSU Commit (Safety)
Another LSU commit is taking a visit to the Forty Acres. Hall is the No. 18-ranked safety in the 2026 class. Potentially adding on to a Texas secondary that has been dominant the past few seasons, Hall would be a welcome commit to the Longhorns.
Hall had committed to the Tigers much earlier than Martinez, announcing his decision in August 2024. He would be the fourth defensive back in the 2026 class.
Jett Walker - 3-Star Minnesota Commit (Running Back)
Walker is listed as the No. 46 running back commit in the 2026 class and the No. 104-ranked player in the state of Texas. Finishing his 2024 season with 2,351 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns, Walker has had an impressive high school career.
Walker committed to the Gophers in November, and Texas is the first school he has visited since announcing that commitment. The Longhorns notably made their offer to Walker after he committed to the Gophers, ten days later.
Julian Caldwell - 2027 Recruit (Wide Receiver)
It's not just committed recruits visiting Texas, but uncommitted ones in the 2027 class as well. One of the most notable players in the class taking a visit is 2027, four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell. Caldwell is the No. 11-ranked receiver in the nation and the No. 9 overall-ranked player in the state of Texas.
In 2024, Caldwell recorded 21 catches for 581 yards and seven touchdowns. Another high-value recruit for Texas, Caldwell may be a priority on this weekend's visit.