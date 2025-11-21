What the Stats Say About Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Matchup
Given what each team has been through this season, it’s difficult to predict what the matchup between the Texas Longhorns or the Arkansas Razorbacks will look like this Saturday at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
The Longhorns’ chances of making the College Football Playoff plummeted after a tough loss against the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend, while the Razorbacks have yet to record a conference win.
Here’s what the statistics say about the upcoming matchup between these budding rivals:
Texas’ offense compared to Arkansas’ defense
The Longhorns faltered offensively near the beginning of the season, but they have since made at least some crucial improvements in that regard.
Quarterback Arch Manning has made strides as a starter, and his work this season has been highlighted by performances against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Vanderbilt Commodores near the middle of conference season. He threw for season highs of 346 and 328 yards in these matchups, respectively, and they served as somewhat of a turning point for him.
The Razorbacks are ranked No. 121 out of 134 in terms of total defense among FBS teams, demonstrating how much they have struggled in that regard.
The Longhorns will have to maintain discipline and avoid penalties on the offensive side of the ball, but they should be able to drive down the field against an Arkansas defense in front of a home crowd.
Texas defense vs. Arkansas offense
This battle might get a little bit more complicated. Despite the fact that the Razorbacks have yet to achieve a conference win, they haven’t been too far out of reach.
They have been within one score of every SEC opponent they have faced this season besides Auburn, which is largely due to their offensive power. Quarterback Taylen Green and company have done their best to bail out their underperforming defense, and they have posed a major threat against College Football Playoff caliber teams.
Green has completed 182 of 293 passing attempts this year for 2,537 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has also established himself as the second most utilized rusher on the team, tallying 124 carries for 719 yards.
Running back Mike Washington Jr. leads the team with 140 carries for 913 yards, creating an additional threat on the ground.
Texas has a generally strong defense, but they have faltered in recent matchups against the Commodores and the Bulldogs.
One of their star players, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., is also dealing with an injury that might prevent him from taking care of Arkansas’ energetic offensive unit on Saturday. He was listed as questionable on the most recent injury report, but both Inside Texas and Horns247 have reported that he will not play.
Having him out is a pretty major loss for Texas, who has relied on the junior to help command this defense all year.
The rankings and statistics point towards a Longhorns win, but it could come down to intangibles on Saturday in Austin, Texas.