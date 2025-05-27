5-Star Oregon Ducks Commit Sets Official Visit with Texas Longhorns
After an abrupt commitment to Oregon on May 10, it appears that five-star EDGE recruit Richard Wesley is still eying other programs and will take official visits throughout the summer months.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Los Angeles native is set to see Oregon on June 6, Texas on June 20, Ohio State on Aug. 30, and Texas A&M at an unknown date.
The Ohio State visit is unique in that it marks Ohio State’s season opener against the Texas Longhorns at home. With Wesley looking at each of these teams in his recruitment process, it will be interesting to see if the result of this matchup sways him one way or the other.
Ohio State also hosts him after the other schools scheduled, giving them the advantage of having the final pitch before he comes to a decision. That being said, NIL has decreased the value of being the school with the final visit on a player’s recruitment tour. Ultimately, many if not most commitments in this era boil down to who will extend the most money to the recruit.
By that measure, Oregon takes the lead. 247Sports identified them as the program with the No. 1 NIL effort in the country in 2024. Oregon also holds the advantage of already obtaining a verbal commitment from Wesley.
The commitment even came as a surprise to Wesley’s parents, who clarified that this decision isn’t a finalized one. He will continue weighing his options throughout the next few months, carrying on with his unique recruitment process.
Wesley currently attends the Sierra Canyon School, where he reclassified from a member of the 2027 class to the 2026 class. He’ll be entering college at a younger age than most, which will in turn allow him to expose himself to a higher level of competition and capitalize upon NIL opportunities sooner.
The EDGE accumulated 50 tackles (11.5 tackles for losses), 9.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 12 games during his freshman season. He finished his sophomore season with 44 total tackles (16 tackles for losses), nine sacks, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery through 12 games.
These numbers, along with the recruit’s size and proven skill at the high school level, have made him a highly sought-after recruit even after classing up.
While Wesley’s verbal commitment currently stands with Oregon, the other three programs currently still in contention will have the opportunity to make their cases to him during the summer ahead.