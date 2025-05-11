Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Recruit Richard Wesley: Next Kayvon Thibodeaux?

The Oregon Ducks picked up a key commitment from 2026 five-star recruit Richard Wesley. One of the top edge rushers in his class, Wesley chose the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning over the USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Texas Longhorns.

Gabriel Duarte

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to his team as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the No. 24 Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Washington Football Washington At Oregon
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning yells to his team as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the No. 24 Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Washington Football Washington At Oregon / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks have struck out on some of their top targets recently, but have finally landed their second commitment of 2025, pushing their recruiting class up to eight commits.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning went into California and reeled in one of the top recruits in the state, five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley. The addition of Wesley pushes the Ducks up to the No. 14 class in the country according to 247Sports.

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wesley spoke with 247Sports previously about his recruitment and why the Ducks stood out as leaders prior to his commitment.

"Watching their spring game, I finally watched the work they've been putting in," Wesley said. "It was really great seeing it translate on the field. Some players had a big game — all the defensive ends were eating. It was great to see my position group scale up."

Despite being courted by some of the top teams in the country for his services, Wesley credited Lanning specifically for being a huge selling point for the Ducks.

"Oregon recruits me harder than everybody else. They always preach that they've got coach Lanning. …. They have let me know the Oregon track record. They don't have to say much; the proof is out with them defensively," Wesley said.

The No. 3 edge rusher and No. 20 player in the country, Wesley chose Oregon over USC, Ohio State, and Texas. He was originally apart of the 2027 recruiting cycle prior to reclassifying to the 2026 class. Wesley was able to visit Oregon multiple times throughout the month of April, which ultimately helped secure his pledge.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Wesley reminds him of a former highly-touted prospect from the Golden State, who also suited up for the Ducks.

"He's a very talented player and the best edge prospect to come out of California since Kayvon Thibodeaux. He's actually been comped to Thibodeaux in terms of play style but at the same stage in their development, Wesley might be further along from a size, strength and toughness standpoint. He's strong at the point of attack and has a nice physical edge in his game," Biggins said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches the clock expire as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks fell to the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wesley is the second highest-rated commit in Oregon's 2026 recruiting class, sitting behind five-star tight end Kendre Harrison. During his sophomore season at Sierra Canyon this past year, Wesley accumulated 44 tackles, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles.

He becomes the fourth defensive lineman to pledge to the Ducks. Wesley joins three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk, three-star defensive lineman Villiami Moala, and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland.

After a relatively slow start on the recruiting front to begin the year, Oregon is expected to have a busy summer with recruits. Being able to land Wesley's commitment without an official visit lined up could be a sign of things to come for the Ducks.

