Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Richard Wesley Opening Up Recruitment?

Oregon Ducks 5-star commit Richard Wesley has not shut his recruitment down and plans to visit the Texas Longhorns. Oregon has already had four de-commitments in the recruiting class of 2026: Kodi Greene, Tomuhini Topui, Bott Multitalo, and Jonas Williams.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to his father, five-star defensive end Richard Wesley's commitment to the Oregon Ducks looks to be not complete, at least just not yet. He will keep his recruitment open and continue to make official visits with other programs.

“We don’t have anything set in stone with Oregon as far as the full package. As far as we’re concerned, we like Oregon a lot. But there is still some fine-tuning that we need to do.”

Johnathan Wesley via Rivals

“Ultimately, when I talked to him, he didn’t tell me to shut the recruiting down and he’s still very much open and interested in other places. This definitely isn’t a final decision because there’s a lot to be finalized.”

Johnathan Wesley via Rivals
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during their first practice of the spring season
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during their first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are one of the schools that Wesley will be making an official visit with, but no date has been set. Oregon is still very much on the table, as his unofficial visit for the spring game at Autzen Stadium made quite the impression thanks to all the defensive line coach Tony Tuioti's and his defensive ends.

"Watching their spring game, I finally watched the work they've been putting in. It was really great seeing it translate on the field. Some players had a big game. All the defensive ends were eating. It was great to see my position group scale up."

via 247Sports

He's ranked as the nation's No. 43 overall recruit, No. 7 edge rusher, and No. 7 prospect from the state of California (per On3).

"He’s a very talented player and the best edge prospect to come out of California since Kayvon Thibodeaux from the class of 2019. He’s actually been comped to Thibodeaux in terms of play style but at the same stage in their development, Wesley might be further along from a size, strength and toughness standpoint."

Greg Biggins via 247Sports
Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux dances to "Shout" during a break in the second half against Oregon State.
Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux dances to "Shout" during a break in the second half against Oregon State. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

With powerhouse Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, Wesley reclassified to the Class of 2026 so he'll be entering college football much younger than most. In his freshman season, the EDGE had 50 total tackles (11.5 tackles for losses), 9.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 12 games. After his sophomore campaign, Wesley finished with 44 total tackles (16 tackles for losses), nine sacks, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery through 12 games.

When checking out On3's 2026 class rankings, the recruiting site has coach Dan Lanning's future group of Ducks ranked No. 5, Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 4, Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 3, USC Trojans at No. 2 and the LSU Tigers at No. 1. Three of the top teams hail from the Big Ten Conference.

Of the other seven commits coming to Eugene, only one is ranked as a five-star in tight end Kendre Harrison. There are four four-star commits in running back Tradarian Ball, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, linebacker Tristan Phillips, and safety Xavier Lherisse. There are two three-star commits in defensive lineman Viliami Moala, and EDGE Dutch Horisk.

