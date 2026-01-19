The Texas Longhorns have picked up steam as the Class of 2027 recruiting cycle heats up. With three commitments locked in, Texas is trying to further secure its future after a fruitful 2026 recruiting class.

One player the Longhorns left an impression upon is 2027 star running back Landen Williams-Callis, who announced that Texas is among the contenders in his recruitment process. Williams-Callis plans to commit during the summer, putting UT in a strong position for one of the top players in the Lone Star State.

Landen Williams-Callis Plans To Visit With Texas Longhorns

Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis is awarded offensive MVP after the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Greg Biggins of Rivals/On3, Williams-Callis has six schools he wants to visit during the recruiting process, including with the Longhorns. Texas is competing with some high-profile programs — including Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan, and Oregon — for the talented running back.

Aside from Michigan, Williams-Callis said that he expected all five teams to make his final cut as he prepares to make his commitment in June or July. He does not yet have any scheduled visits, but he has strong existing relationships with these programs.

Regarding Texas, Williams-Callis shared that he had a connection with running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, a recent addition who has quickly generated attention from recruits. "I like coach Juluke a lot, I mess with him, we’re real cool," Williams-Callis told Biggins.

The star running back from Richmond, Texas, said he has visited the Longhorns a couple of times. Texas has built a strong reputation for producing NFL talent out of the backfield, and Juluke has a similar track record. As Texas contends for several running back prospects, this combination should entice potential recruits.

Williams-Callis' Recruiting Profile

South Oak Cliff's Jamarion Phillips tackles Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the former Texas 5A D-II state championship Offensive MVP, Williams-Callis is one of the top recruits in Texas and at his position. He has a stout build at 5'8" and 190 pounds, but he has a track background and proven production.

In 2024, he ran for 2,103 yards and 43 touchdowns while averaging 9.14 yards per carry for the Randle High School Lions. Williams-Callis won a state title, rushing for 101 yards and a score in the championship game against South Oak Cliff.

He followed the strong sophomore season with another standout year as a junior. He ran for 3,502 yards (seventh nationally) in 16 games and 61 total touchdowns. He was named High School On SI's 2025 High School Football Offensive Player of the Year.

"I want them [college programs] to know that I’m dedicated and hardworking and will be the person to help win football games and won’t disappoint," Williams-Callis told High School On SI.

Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis (1) breaks a tackle by South Oak Cliff's Rickey Giles (29) during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams-Callis is listed as a five-star prospect by 247Sports' Composite Rankings and a four-star recruit by Rivals' Industry Rankings. He is labeled by both as the No. 3 running back in the Class of 2027 and the No. 7 recruit in the state of Texas.

He competed in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl and was considered one of the top running backs at the high school all-star event. Williams-Callis currently holds offers from 60 college programs. He was originally recruited by Texas' Chad Scott, but the Longhorns have continued to pursue the star running back after his firing in December.