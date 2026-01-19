Longhorns Make Major Impression on Two Top 2027 Offensive Line Recruits

Even with their success in the transfer portal and their new methodology to building their roster, the Texas Longhorns are still major players when it comes to landing some of the top high school recruits in the country.

It was no different this past weekend at the Longhorns top prospect day, where a mix of their top targets and blue-chip prospects were on campus to meet with the coaches and talk about their status with the program.

Two of those include their top offensive line targets in Brian Swanson and Jasper Ngokwere, both of whom had great things to say about their visit to the Forty Acres this past weekend.

Relationships Matter

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns are still kicking things off in their 2027 recruiting class. With only three commits so far, they are still looking to land their first offensive lineman of the cycle, and with their eyes set on long-time target Brian Swanson, they are hoping to make the DFW native the first offensive line commitment of the cycle.

“They’ve done a great job staying consistent and building a strong relationship with me," Swanson told Sam Spiegelman of Rivals. "After today, they showed me more about their vision and development plan, so they’re definitely one of the top contenders in my recruitment,” he continued. “Feel really good about my fit at Texas. The culture, development, and opportunity they’re offering is what excites me most.”

They continue to make strides to land the South Oak Cliff talent, and are big believers in their developmental ability. With his skill-set, he feels, the Longhorns give him a great shot at getting to the next level.

Their other target is a new addition, but one that has been climbing the recruiting rankings fast in Ngokwere. The three-star offensive tackle from Richardson, Texas, is only ranked a three-star, but has made hefty impressions this past season and at camps.

“The visit definitely moved things in a positive direction after seeing the campus, meeting the coaches, and getting to learn about the program,” Ngokwere told Spiegelman. “I could picture myself here. It’s exciting to know Texas has a great OL coach who I know could develop me into a great player.”

For Ngokwere, it marks a testament to the work he has put in to get to this point, earning an offer from the school like the Longhorns. While he says the work isn't done for him yet, he was impressed by his visit to the Forty Acres.

There is still a long way to go until the 2027 cycle rolls around, but the Longhorns are already looking to bolster their offensive line of the future, and as long as they impress, they have a good chance to land the players on their board.

Recommended Articles