5 Things We Learned From Week 1 of Texas Longhorns Fall Camp

The Texas Longhorns have officially completed five practices of their fall camp program ahead of the 2026 season.

In that span, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has met with the media twice and multiple players have shared their thoughts on the upcoming season.

There's been a lot to take in, but here are some of the most notable things we've learned so far.

Rasheem Biles is Living Up to The Hype

Texas Longhorns linebacker Rasheem Biles speaking to the media. | Zach Dimmitt, Texas Longhorns on SI

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian may have said it best on Monday when talking to the media about linebacker Rasheem Biles.

"He's a problem," Sarkisian said.

A versatile linebacker with an impressive combination of strength, speed and ball skills, Biles has been making plays during fall camp. Whether it's defending a pass 40 yards down the field or being one of the team's most physical defenders in the trenches, he's done of bit of everything.

The Leadership on This Year's Team is Obvious

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian said Monday that this year's team might be one of the best he's had when it comes to leadership and holding everyone accountable. Whether it's Arch Manning, Colin Simmons or even some of the new veteran transfers, Sarkisian has loved what he's seen on that front.

"One of the better teams we've had, honestly" Sarkisian said of the team's leadership. "Again, I credit the guys that are returning in the program for embodying what we believe in. ... A bunch of these guys, they have to embody it first because they have to serve as a living example for the new guys coming in."

On a team that went through a ton of adversity last year and is now one of younger sqauds in the country this season, strong leadership can't be overlooked, especially when it's already planting its roots in the fall.

Justus Terry is Ready for Year 2 Breakout

Justus Terry on Texas Longhorns Visit | Justus Terry on X

Justus Terry showed flashes on the defensive line as a true freshman last season but the buzz surrounding him during fall camp is a solid sign that he's ready to break though in 2026.

He continues to look the part physically during practice and has received praise from Sarkisian about the level of physicality he brings.

If fall camp has been any indication, fans should be excited about what's in store for Terry ahead of his sophomore campaign.

Starting Offensive Line is Still TBD

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

With the late addition of Cole Hutson to the roster during fall camp, the starting five on the offensive line became even less clear.

Texas fans can certainly expect Trevor Goosby and Melvin Siani to hold down the left and right tackle spots, respectively, but Hutson's arrival hardly guarantees a starting job for Laurence Seymore, Brandon Baker, or Jordan Coleman, the latter of whom has been getting some first-team reps in practice.

After so much inconsistency at offensive line last season, the Texas coaching staff can't afford to get it wrong during fall camp, which means fans will likely have to wait to see what the starting five looks like all the way up until kickoff against Texas State.

John Meredith III Still Needs Time to Adjust

Texas Longhorns five-star cornerback target John Meredith III | X: @JOHN_MEREDITH2

Texas freshman cornerback John Meredith III is a victim of his own brilliance. As one of the top high school players in 2027 class, his reclassification to the Longhorns' 2026 roster meant he was immediately met with expecations about how he could contribute this season.

It became clear during the first practice of fall camp that Meredith still needs time to adjust his body to college-level football while also trying to learn the intricacies of Will Muschamp's scheme. He was visibly exhausted from both the summer heat and the intensity of the drills, so much so that he had to step off to the side to regather himself.

Meredith has been working individually with Texas strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton as he looks to get his body right. Fans will have to patient with a player that should be starting his senior year of high school, not preparing for SEC-level football.

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