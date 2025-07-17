Alabama Coach Shows Respect to Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer may not have met as SEC foes yet, but make no mistake, the two are very familiar with each other.
The coaches met in two consecutive postseasons back when DeBoer was leading the Washington Huskies, most notably in the 2024 College Football Playoff (2023 season). Though DeBoer and the Huskies won both matchups, neither of them came easily.
In those matchups, DeBoer got to see firsthand what makes Sarkisian such a good coach.
Kalen DeBoer Gives Steve Sarkisian His Flowers
On Wednesday at SEC Media Days, DeBoer took the time to give Sarkisian his due recognition.
"Coach Sark is an elite football mind," DeBoer said. "He’s an elite football coach. He’s been doing it as a coordinator, as a head coach on a high level, and so going into those games had nothing but the (utmost) respect, walking out of it … And so, you know, it showed just even in his transition to the SEC last year, you know that he evolved and made those adjustments and did the things he had to do to put himself in a spot to not just be playing for a championship but also in the playoffs.”
In a way, this is DeBoer returning the favor. Sarkisian already sung DeBoer's praises ahead of the aforementioned College Football Playoff game in January of 2024.
“I’d call Coach DeBoer a good coach,” Sarkisian said. “Let’s start with that. Excellent, excellent schemes and they tax you a lot of ways, from the run game to the precision-passing game to the play-action pass down on the field shots to the trick plays. And I think that’s a sign of a really good coach that he’s got versatility to their scheme. And they keep you on your toes. You have to defend all of that.
“And I think, like I said, that’s a good sign of a really good offensive football team. That’s a sign of a really good coach, which Coach DeBoer is and he has been throughout his career. And it definitely shows up with this team at Washington. They have got the scheme, and they have got the players to execute it. And put those two things together, that’s why they’re a very dangerous team.”
Once again, the Longhorns and Crimson Tide won't meet in the regular season this fall. So, barring a matchup in the SEC Championship Game or College Football Playoff, Sarkisian and DeBoer will have to wait until at least 2026 to meet once again.