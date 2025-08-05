Alabama RB Reflects on Decommitting From Texas Longhorns
For as many top recruits as the Texas Longhorns have brought in over the years, they've had far more slip through their fingers.
That's not an indictment on the program whatsoever. After all, top recruits receive offers from dozens of schools, and they can only go one of them. However, that doesn't mean that losing those recruits stings any less.
What could make that sting worse? When one of those recruits shares the story of their decommitment.
Jam Miller Recalls Spurning Texas Longhorns, Joining Alabama
During Alabama's media day, running back Jam Miller, a former four-star recruit who was committed to Texas for roughly five months in 2021, recalled the saga of how he spurned the Longhorns once Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide came knocking on his door.
“It’s going to sound messed up,” Miller said. “But I knew Alabama but I didn’t really know Alabama, how great they was. I always grew up a Texas fan. My godparents, they went to Texas, graduated from Texas. Whole time, since I was little, mind was ‘If I get an offer from Texas, I’m going to Texas.’ I believe it was my junior year, I committed to Texas… did the whole process. OVs, all that. Later, I ended up getting an offer from Bama. Everybody was like ‘Bama is a big thing.’ Bama has been great for so many years.
“Then I started thinking ‘Do I want to go to a place where I can start immedietly, get on the field and play. Or I can wait behind a few guys, great guys, build my craft, and be coaches by the best coach in the world.’ That was a hard decision.”
Surely, the fact the Longhorns were in the midst of a 5-7 season under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian didn't help their case. The Crimson Tide, on the other hand, won the SEC that season and made it all the way to the national championship game, losing to Georgia.
“It was Thanksgiving night,” Miller said. “It was me and my Mom in the car, we were just talking. ‘You’ve got to make a decision now.’ And that night, I remember calling the Texas running back coach and telling him ‘I’m decommitting from Texas.’ And that broke a lot of family members’ hearts… But I had to make the best decision for me.”
A Tyler native, Miller broke out in 2024 as he rushed for 668 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. He's expected to carry an even greater workload this season as the Crimson Tide look to get back to national championship contention.
While losing Miller hurt, the Longhorns have had plenty of great running backs over the past few years, including Bijan Robinson, Jonathon Brooks, CJ Baxter, Quintrevion Wisner and Jaydon Blue.