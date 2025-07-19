Analyst Believes Makes Major Jeremiah Smith Prediction For Ohio State vs. Texas
In less than one month, the Texas Longhorns will kick off their season on the road in a College Football Playoff semifinal rematch against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Each roster contains impressive talent and potential, even after losing a combined total of 26 players to the 2025 NFL Draft. While players like Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith look to build upon the strong reputation they created last season, new leaders like Texas quarterback Arch Manning look to prove themselves in new roles.
Both situations excite the teams’ respective fanbases, but ESPN reporter Heather Dinich believes that one Smith will be the player with the greatest impact in this matchup.
Dinich on Jeremiah Smith
“Well, when in doubt, go with the home team,” Dinich said. “But, Harry mentioned Jeremiah Smith. He might not just be the best wide receiver, he might be the best player in the country. He should absolutely be in the Heisman conversation, but 1,315 yards, 15 touchdowns last year. That’s almost 100 yards and a touchdown per game. He’s going to be the best player on the field.”
While the Longhorns held Smith to one reception for three yards back in January, he proved himself capable of showing up big for the Buckeyes in several key moments last season as a true freshman. Manning demonstrated potential in his limited playtime in 2024, but he hasn’t had the chance to truly establish himself as a difference maker in the same way that Smith has.
An immense amount of pressure surrounds Manning’s performance in this game, as he has been waiting to debut as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback for two seasons now. Although none of his pass catchers are regarded as highly as Smith is, he has expressed confidence in Texas’ receiving room during this offseason.
Ohio State has also had strong performers this offseason, but quarterback Justin Sayin has struggled during this offseason and been forced to compete in a battle to maintain the starting spot.
However, despite growing concerns around the quarterback situation for the Buckeyes, Dinich believes that Smith and the rest of his team will send the Longhorns back to Austin in defeat.
“While I have questions about new coordinators at Ohio State, I think they get the job done at home,” Dinich said.
Whether or not she has correctly predicted this matchup’s outcome will reveal itself on Aug. 30, when the two teams go head to head at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.