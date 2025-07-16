Concerns Surrounding Ohio State QB Julian Sayin Continue to Grow
Following the 2024 college football season, the hype train for Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin was full steam ahead.
Sayin was a five-star prospect viewed as a very capable dual threat who even threw a touchdown pass in garbage time during his freshman campaign. He was labeled a Heisman Trophy candidate earlier this offseason, putting the rest of the country on notice.
However, since then, things have changed for Sayin. A shaky performance in spring practice definitely diminished expectations, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day even said that Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz were neck and neck for the starting quarterback job.
Now, with the 2025 season drawing closer, the Buckeyes' situation under center remains murky, and Andy Staples of On 3 apparently does not think Sayin is close to an elite signal-caller heading into the new campaign.
Staples released his rankings of the top 10 quarterbacks in the Big Ten, and Sayin was placed seventh, one spot ahead of Michigan freshman Bryce Underwood.
While some might feel the ranking is disrespectful, keep in mind that Staples is only going off of what he has seen from Sayin thus far, and to be perfectly honest, there is every reason to be concerned about the 19-year-old.
Sayin is facing a ton of pressure going into 2025. Not only does he have to live up to his lofty expectations, but he is also attempting to fill the shoes of Will Howard, who became a Columbus cult hero after leading the Buckeyes to their first national championship in over a decade last season.
Rag on Staples all you want, but his decision to place Sayin so low in his rankings does have merit.
