Analyst Believes Texas QB Arch Manning is Worth the Hype

One analyst believes experience will prove that Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has what it takes.

Texas Longhorns quarterback, Arch Manning during his first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Texas Longhorns quarterback, Arch Manning during his first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns have earned a place in the College Football Playoff for the past two consecutive years under the leadership of quarterback Quinn Ewers, which, by many measures, marks a strong tenure for the signal-caller.,

However, with redshirt sophomore QB Arch Manning at the helm, expectations have elevated by a large margin. 

The pressure on Manning, both because of his name and because of the responsibility he holds over the success of his team, is higher than ever. But, according to Yahoo Sports staff writer Nate Tice, he has what it takes. 

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) and running back Jaydon Blue (23) and quarterback Arch Manning (16) and wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) huddle with the team during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Tice believes that the two starts he accumulated when Ewers tore his oblique demonstrated superb athleticism highlighted by “twitchiness” and “flexibility” that his superbowl winning uncles, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, didn’t possess.

As Manning demonstrated in his 15-yard run on fourth down against Texas A&M, he poses a threat both as a scrambler and on designed runs. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Manning’s size and strength contribute to this potential as a running threat.

That being said, Tice views his “accuracy and aggressiveness as a thrower” as his biggest asset. He is willing to send the ball deep when it’s open, and his arm strength looks promising.

His areas of play that need the most improvement, Tice argues, will be tightened up naturally as he gains experience against stronger defenses.

He froze and took a sack after UTSA’s defense presented him with a zone blitz look, and he threw a bad interception in his first start against Louisiana-Monroe after throwing into tight coverage. In his earlier in-game opportunities, he took an extra half-second to confirm a player's openness before releasing. 

But, as Tice notes, all of these mistakes are ones that Manning never repeated. 

He will have the opportunity to prove this season that he should be valued as more than a QB with a well-known last name.

Many others think that Manning's talent, intelligence and willingness to put his body on the line make him a quarterback who will live up to the hype and then some.

