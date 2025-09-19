Analyst Not Blaming Arch Manning for Texas Longhorns' Early Struggles
As the Texas Longhorns enter Week 4 of college football, what has proven to be their biggest struggle is the lack of offensive production.
While there has been improvement in every game, audiences have focused the Longhorns’ drawbacks on quarterback Arch Manning.
However, on Thursday’s episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show, SEC Network analyst, Cole Cubelic emphasized the Longhorns’ offensive shortcomings go beyond the young quarterback.
Analyst shifts blame from Arch Manning to offensive line
“It’s low hanging fruit to say ‘Arch Manning’s not good… he’s not playing anywhere up to his abilities,’” Cubelic said. “But when you look at the guys around him, that becomes utterly disappointing as well.”
Cubelic added that the Longhorns’ struggles on the offensive line stem from the quarterback’s lack of protection, as well as errors from Texas' running backs.
“The offensive line giving free runners… I think the players around Arch Manning all have to raise to their capabilities before I say he’s the worst quarterback in the league or the most disappointing guy in the league,” Cubelic added.
As he called out the linemen' s inability to block for the run game, the analyst also highlights the Longhorns' running backs have also undergone missed opportunities and dropped balls during crucial plays.
“There have been some drops, (and) there have been running backs that I don’t think are finding the right holes,” Cubelic added.
The Longhorns have experienced some major hits to their offensive line — such as injuries related to running backs Quintrevion Wisner and Cedric Baxter, as well as wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
Cubelic adds that the offensive line isn’t playing well enough to warrant putting all of the blame regarding offensive struggles onto Manning.
“I don’t see the offensive line playing well. I don’t think they’re getting nearly the work at the line of scrimmage they did a year ago,” Cubelic said. “And the playmakers just aren’t making the plays once they get the ball in their hands.”
With a similar schedule compared to last season, in which the Longhorns started with three non-conference games, with one against the defending national champions, their stats look very different.
Last season, the Longhorns recorded 15 touchdowns, and three turnovers across 1,548 yards in their first three matchups. But for the 2025 season Texas has tallied up four turnovers and nine touchdowns across 1,148 yards, proving Cubelic's emphasis on the Longhorns' offensive production taking a decline.
As the Longhorns prepare to take on the Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday, hopefully Texas will see some offensive improvement from both the Manning and the offensive line — as it proves to be the last non-conference matchup for the Longhorns before SEC play begins Oct. 4.