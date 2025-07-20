Analyst Says One Star Longhorn Could Be Target of NY Jets in 2026
Texas Longhorns football has perhaps one of the most impressive rosters in the country, with star players spread throughout the defense and offense. Some of these stars will complete what is likely their final year with Texas this upcoming season, before declaring for the 2026 NFL draft.
One of these stars, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., a projected first-round pick, is predicted by one analyst to wear Gotham green in New York with the Jets.
Recently, ClutchPoints' Mike Gianakos suggested that Hill could be a first-round target for the Jets in the 2026 draft, according to the New York Jets on SI. Gianakos suggested that with the Jets' new general manager, Darren Mougey, and head coach, Aaron Glenn, Hill could be a possibility if the Jets make some moves with the team's defensive roster.
Why Hill Could be a Target for New York
The Jets are once again taking a reset, hiring the team's fourth new GM and fifth head coach since 2015, after recently firing former head coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas. Now, Mougey and Glenn may be looking to shake up the roster and perhaps trade away veteran players to bolster the team with young talent.
Gianakos suggested that part of this prioritization of young players should include a move that would ultimately end up with Hill on the New York roster. That move would involve trading away All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams for draft capital and using Hill as an elite rookie replacement for the veteran.
“If the Jets decide there isn’t enough to go around or that they don’t want to invest that heavily in the position, Williams would make for a sneaky trade heading into training camp,” Gianakos wrote, according to Jets on SI. “He could immediately improve a contender’s linebacker room and return valuable draft capital to the Jets, who may have an eye on Texas [linebacker] Anthony Hill Jr in 2026.”
Hill is entering his junior season with Texas after coming off an impressive year with the Longhorns, establishing himself as one of the nation's top linebackers. In 2024, Hill earned AP second-team All-America honors after playing all 16 games with Texas, recording 113 total tackles, 16.5 TFL, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, and an interception.
He is now set to lead what some experts believe is the best linebacker corps in the nation heading into the 2025 season. If he plays to expectations, Hill could easily be a possible top 10 pick in 2026 and a highly sought-after professional prospect.