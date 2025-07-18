Jets Draft Target? New York Wants Texas Longhorns Stud, Writer Hints
Are the New York Jets already making big plans for 2026?
General manager Darren Mougey hasn’t been shy about swapping out aging vets (like Aaron Rodgers) to make room for young, rising stars. Mougey, along with new head coach Aaron Glenn, are clear in their intentions to rebuild something fresh and exciting in New York.
This youth movement gives credence to surprising ideas about further moves, such as ClutchPoints’ Mike Gianakos recently suggesting that the Jets could trade Quincy Williams. While Gianakos’ Williams idea was as controversial as it was intriguing, Gianakos mentioned something else while discussing Williams that some people may have missed. Gianakos asserted that New York might have its eyes on an elite linebacker who promises to be available in the 2026 NFL draft: Texas Longhorns stud Anthony Hill Jr.
“If the Jets decide there isn’t enough to go around or that they don’t want to invest that heavily in the position, Williams would make for a sneaky trade heading into training camp,” Gianakos wrote. “He could immediately improve a contender’s linebacker room and return valuable draft capital to the Jets, who may have an eye on Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr in 2026.”
Hill is a star, no doubt. He’s only 20 years old, but has already separated himself at the college level, picking up a first-team All-American selection and first-team All-SEC selection last season. Hill was also a freshman All-American and Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2023. Last year, Hill tallied 113 total tackles and eight sacks.
Are the Jets playing chess with their rebuild blueprint, already going after 2026 draft capital to secure Hill? That would be an epic move from Mougey. Either way, Jets fans should keep an eye on Hill this year for Texas during his third (and last) college season.
