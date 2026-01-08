Another Texas Longhorns WR Enters Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns have suffered some notable transfer portal losses this offseason, and another has been added to the list.

The Longhorns have already lost three wide receivers to the portal, with DeAndre Moore Jr., Parker Livingstone and Aaron Butler all departing.

And once again, the wide receiving corps is the victim.

Texas WR Jaime Ffrench Entering Transfer Portal

Texas WR Jaime Ffrench walking off the field after the win over Arkansas.



Saw some playing time late in the game. pic.twitter.com/zuZ7e988DH — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) November 23, 2025

Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas wide receiver Jaime Ffrench is entering the portal after spending just one season in Austin.

A highly-touted member of the 2025 recruiting class, Ffrench was a four-star prospect out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, FL. 247Sports had him ranked as the No. 8 wide receiver in the state in the cycle.

He chose Texas despite offers from Ohio State, Florida, Miami, LSU and many more.

However, he saw little playing time this season, with true freshman wide receivers Daylan McCutcheon and Kaliq Lockett seeing more action instead.

McCutcheon appeared in 10 games, which included a start against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl, while posting seven catches for 74 yards on the season. Lockett ended the year with five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown, which was highlighted by his 30-yard go-ahead score against the Wolverines that gave Texas the lead in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Ffrench saw playing time in just four games while tallying one catch for six yards.

Prior to the bowl game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talked about the growth that the young players on offense had been showing, pointing out Lockett and Ffrench specifically.

"I talked last week about Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett and just their growth, and so that side's been really good for me," Sarkisian said.

Jaime Ffrench's Texas Career is Over Before it Began

Mandarin wide receiver Jaime Ffrench Jr. speaks with reporters after committing to Texas on August 30, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] | Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas fans had high hopes for Ffrench upon his arrival to the Forty Acres. Though he wasn't expected to be an immediate contributor as a true freshman, the expectation was that he'd be a productive play-maker down the line.

Instead, he will now look for a new home in the portal, potentially going to a team that will give him increased snaps during the 2026 season. Could he head back to his home state? Only time will tell.

The Longhorns have yet to land a wide receiver out of the portal this offseason but have hosted Auburn's Cam Coleman for a visit along with getting set to have Vanderbilt's Tre Richardson on campus this weekend.