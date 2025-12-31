Another Texas Longhorns WR Exits With Injury vs. Michigan

The Texas Longhorns are dealing with another injury on offense against the Michigan Wolverines at the Citrus Bowl.

After Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley V exited with a lower-body injury in the first half, another member of the Longhorns' wide receiving corps got hit with an injury as well.

Per CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball, Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo went to the sideline during the third quarter. At the time of his departure, he had four catches for 64 yards.

Why Texas WR Ryan Wingo Exited vs. Michigan

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo warms up before a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

According to Vogel's report, Wingo is dealing with a toe injury and asked to be taken off during the second half.

Already without wide DeAndre Moore Jr., who is entering the transfer portal, the Longhorns are now down their two top pass-catchers left on the roster in Wingo and Mosley V.

Wingo finished the regular season with 50 catches for 770 yards and seven touchdowns along with seven carries for 42 yards.

After some drop issues in the season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian admitted Wingo can be better.

"I thought Ryan had flashes where it looked like, 'man, this guy is going to be the player that we know he can be.' I thought there were other moments where I think he can be better," Sarkisian said.

Though Wingo still had a few problems with drops during the season, he also made some big-time plays, including five catches for a career-high 184 yards in the overtime win against Mississippi State.

After the win over Texas A&M, Wingo talked about the team's performance in the upset victory.

"I think we kind of showcased that all year, rather be us down or whatever coming into the second half," Wingo said postgame. "Coach Sark always gives us a good speech, and the speech obviously gets us going. So yeah, I think just being able to go out there and know we got 30 minutes left to go win the game is great."

"I think we were just super good the second half," Wingo said. "That specific throw probably wasn't what got him going; it was more so all the stuff that got us down there, like the runs, everybody getting hyped on our sideline, and the fans trying to get you going without even throwing the ball. I think I played a little part, but at the same time, everybody played a good part."