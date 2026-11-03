Arch Manning's Best Performance Yet Gives Texas a Reason to Believe Again

The Texas Longhorns are quietly building some midseason momentum after hitting a rough patch in the early part of October. The Longhorns have now won two straight games after taking down the Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-3 on Saturday.

For the first time in conference play this season, the ballgame didn't come down to the final possession Texas managed to hold full control of the game throughout the four quarters against an injury-riddled Mississippi State squad.

As always, all eyes were on senior quarterback Arch Manning and what his performance would be, and the quarterback quietly pieced together his most complete performance of the 2026 season so far.

Arch Manning Might Finally Be Finding His Rhythm

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) keeps the ball for yardage during the first half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been an up-and-down season for Manning; that's not breaking news by any means.

From the highs of the Ohio State win to the rough offensive showings in the back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Florida, the quarterback has battled through heavy adversity as of late, including heavy criticism and calls for Manning to be benched.

However, against Mississippi State, Manning took a big step forward with a clean, efficient performance under the lights. The quarterback completed 16 of 20 passes for an impressive 80 percent completion percentage, along with 220 yards, three touchdown passes, and no interceptions; it's just the third game this season Manning hasn't thrown an interception.

Manning had his best showing of the season with his 80 percent completion percentage on the night being the best mark of the season, and against Mississippi State, it was the first time this season he threw for three or more touchdowns with no interceptions.

The day wasn't fully flawless, as Manning was unable to stay upright, which isn't fully his fault after a poor showing from the Texas offensive line, as the Bulldogs recorded a season-high five sacks on the night, but as the quarterback he does have a say in the protection that struggled throughout the night.

Manning was decisive on all three of his touchdown throws with a quick bullet to wide receiver Cam Coleman out of play action in the middle of the field in the high red zone.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the second touchdown, Manning ripped a ball to running back Raleek Brown on a quick flat route against a blitzing Mississippi State defense, a positive development as the quarterback has struggled to punish the blitz this season.

And on the final touchdown, Manning made a quick read in the play-action game once again and pushed the ball vertically down the field to find wide receiver Emmett Mosley V for a long touchdown pass.

For Manning, he will have to build on the performance; that is obvious, but head coach Steve Sarkisian will also have to take the positives from this game and build on them down the stretch.

Sarkisian will have to see what allowed Manning to be successful, like the quick play action game and giving his quarterback high-percentage looks that he can take advantage of to build offensive game plans around.

While Manning looked a lot better against the Bulldogs, one performance isn't enough to assume the quarterback is back on track or to take away from his early-season struggles; what it does give is a positive step in the right direction.

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