The Major Challenge UTEP Presents Texas Longhorns That No One Is Talking About

Coming to the Forty Acres for week 3, the UTEP Miners will bring a team that leads in these two defensive categories.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Sept. 6, 2025, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
Similar to the Texas Longhorns, the UTEP Miners hold a split 1-1 record heading into week 3 of college football.

Having suffered a 28-16 defeat in their season opener against Utah State, the Miners redeemed themselves in week 2 with a follow-up 42-17 victory over UT-Martin.

As UTEP prepares to face the Longhorns on Saturday, they bring with them an underrated, and mighty, defense that leads the entirety of college football in these two categories.

Tied at No. 1 in Most Sacks

UTEP Miners defense warming up before game against Nebraska Cornhuskers on Aug. 31, 2024, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln
The Miners defensive unit demonstrates to be a true force. With two games under their belt, UTEP has already racked up 10 sacks from various players in the 2025 season. Now, currently being tied at No. 1 in most sacks across the league, alongside the Auburn Tigers, Louisville Cardinals and Kansas Jayhawks.

However, this trend isn’t new. Despite the Miners only winning 3 of their 12 games in the 2024 season, their defense tallied up 36 total sacks throughout the season — averaging 3.0 per game.

No. 1 in Tackles for Loss

UTEP Miners safety Lantz Russell (26) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson (6) on Nov. 23, 2024 at Neylan
On top of most sacks, the Miners also lead college football in sack yards loss — so, not only are they able to successfully tackle the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage, but also force them to lose yardage in the process. 

In their 10 sacks, UTEP has managed to rack up 68 yards lost, thus, forcing their opponents to lose about 6.8 yards per sack — proving themselves to be a more dynamic force.

How it could impact the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and Matthew Caldwell (18) takes the field for warm ups, Aug. 30, 2025, at Ohio
Despite showing improvement in game 2, in the season opener against Ohio State, quarterback Arch Manning struggled to find an offensive flow under heavy defensive pressure.

To ensure he has a smoother ride, the Longhorns offensive linemen will have to be watchful as the Miners have the tendency to find openings inside their opponent’s pockets.

However, this matchup could serve as a good indicator on how Manning, as well as the offensive line, are shaping up against solid pressuring from other defenses — especially as they prepare to start SEC play within the month.

So, as the Longhorns and Miners prepare to face off for the seventh time in program history, Texas will have to keep an eye on UTEP’s defensive unit if they want to secure their second win of the season.

The matchup will take place on Sept. 13 at 3:15 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

