Arch Manning Can Change the Conversation Against Florida

The Texas Longhorns can still achieve all their goals despite losing to the Oklahoma Sooners. One loss isn't detrimental, but last week's performances raised concerns, particularly on offense.

Oklahoma's defense deserves credit. They buckled down and shut down Texas' offense in the second half, but the issues have become recurring. Seven offensive drives resulted in a three-and-out.

Arch Manning shouldered a lot of the blame for the offensive struggles, but he has an opportunity to change the narrative this week.

An Opportunity to Bounce Back

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Manning threw two interceptions last week, including a costly pick-six. Manning received criticism for his performance. His coach, Steve Sarkisian, quickly defended his quarterback.

"I think if you took the name off the back of his jersey and you said, 'Here's Joe Smith playing quarterback at the University of Texas, and here's a guy who's beaten four top 10 ranked teams in those last 13 starts,' we'd be praising the guy, but the expectations are high for him," Sarkisian said. "But he understands that the expectations are high for all of us. So we got to get back to work."

Two things can be true. Manning has to play better for this team to succeed, but he shouldn't be blamed for the entire operation failing. The offensive line has underperformed, the running game is inconsistent, and drops are becoming an issue.

But Manning can reverse the misfortune against the Florida Gators. Florida is coming off two bad losses to Missouri and South Carolina. Texas can expose the Gators' secondary and try to find an offensive rhythm.

Last week, Florida allowed 279 passing yards as LaNorris Sellers threw four touchdowns. The week before, Austin Simmons threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns. If there is an opportunity for Manning to air the ball out, this is the week to do it.

We've been playing the waiting game with the Longhorns' offense. Five games in, Texas is searching for solutions. Eventually, something has to click. Sarkisian can't continuously make excuses for Manning. The Longhorns need their quarterback to answer the questions on the field.

With how well the defense is playing this year, the offense doesn't need to score 30 points per game. They need Manning to give his team a chance. If he can get this offense rolling, the Longhorns have a limitless ceiling.

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