Texas' Loss to Oklahoma Was a Warning, Not a Season-Ending Verdict

What makes a playoff team?

Is it an undefeated record? A roster filled with talent? Is it multiple wins against top-15 teams and a statement victory against the nation’s No. 1?

Perhaps more importantly, what makes a national powerhouse suddenly look like anything but?

Is it a disappointing loss to an unranked rival? An inconsistent offense? Or is it the inability to correct the same mistakes week after week?

It’s two questions Texas fans will be forced to grapple with after the Longhorns’ stunning defeat to unranked Oklahoma.

But Texas doesn’t exist in a world of black-and-white. Its reality lies in the gray.

Five games into the season, Texas has demonstrated both the qualities of a national championship contender and the weaknesses of a team that could easily get bounced in the first round.

And while one loss doesn’t derail Texas’ season, the road to the playoffs has suddenly become much less forgiving.

What a Loss to Oklahoma Means for Texas

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the criticisms surrounding Texas after its loss to Oklahoma, it’s difficult to ignore what Texas accomplished before arriving in Dallas.

They erased a 20-point deficit against the then-No. 1 Ohio State. They came into one of the SEC’s hardest environments and smothered what had been a high-octane Tennessee offense.

Those wins don’t just disappear when Oklahoma’s game-winning kick sails through the uprights. To dismiss Texas’ playoff chances would be premature, and frankly, blow things out of proportion.

Regardless, that resume only tells part of the story.

Texas has averaged just 22.7 points in its marquee matchups against Ohio State, Tennessee and Oklahoma. The Longhorns have only converted six of their last 26 third downs. And Texas faithful have seen punter Mac Chiumento 15 times in the last two games.

Yet the same defense that powered four straight wins hasn’t gone anywhere.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs back on the field during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They held a Tennessee offense averaging 47.7 points per game to just 10 points. Against Oklahoma, they surrendered just 238 total yards and held their offense to just 13 points.

But the Sooners scored 27 points that day, and that’s where the biggest concern lies.

For every step forward, there’s a giant leap backward.

Arch Manning threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday, but he threw two devastating interceptions, and it’s hard to decide which one was more costly.

The Longhorns had two drives where touchdowns seemed inevitable and one where they found the end zone on a single play, but they also went three-and-out on seven separate occasions and seemingly disappeared for the entirety of the third quarter.

That’s the frustrating part. Too often, Texas does the damage to itself and leaves its defense to pick up the pieces.

That extends beyond Manning.

Texas has committed 19 penalties in its past two games. And Steve Sarkisian went from declaring, “They didn’t hire me to keep it close,” to playing too cute with a 10-point lead in the third quarter.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. (4) and wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then came the questionable decision to attempt a 53-yard field goal on fourth-and-2, despite the aggressiveness Sarkisian has shown before.

A single turnover can be forgiven. A bad quarter can happen. But when stalled drives, penalties and questionable decisions repeatedly show up, they stop looking like accidents.

Still, it’s October, not December.

At 4–1 and ranked No. 7, Texas still has opportunities to strengthen its playoff resume. A get-back game against Florida awaits on Saturday, followed by Ole Miss and the rest of its SEC schedule.

The defense remains strong enough to keep the Longhorns competitive. Whether the offense can stop leaving that unit to do the resuscitating is another matter.

So, what makes a playoff team?

Perhaps it's not perfection, but the ability to correct what isn’t working before the season slips away.

After all, the last time Texas lost to Oklahoma, it ended its season as the king of its conference and one win away from reaching the national championship.

Dallas didn’t end that season. There’s no reason it has to end this one.

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