Arch Manning Clears the Air on Cam Coleman's Recruitment With Texas
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The Texas Longhorns made major headlines earlier this offseason with the addition of Auburn transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman, who was one of the top players available in the portal.
Coleman's arrival to Austin gave Texas quarterback Arch Manning a star-studded No. 1 option in the passing game while immediately placing championship-level expectations on the Longhorns once again headed into the 2026 season. The
But while many fans might think it was Manning who played the biggest role in helping recruit Coleman to Austin, it was actually another member of the Texas offense that convinced the star wide receiver to join the Longhorns. Playing for a championship program and getting a multi-million dollar NIL deal was likely motivating as well.
Texas WR Ryan Wingo Was the "Hero" in Cam Coleman's Recruitment
Manning told the media that Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo was the "hero" of Coleman's recruitment, as the two wide receivers went to dinner together in Austin during the decision process.
While Manning got stuck trying to recruit some unnamed offensive linemen that ended up going elsewhere, Wingo was building a connection with Coleman.
"Actually, everyone was like, I went to dinner with him, blah, blah, but it was really Ryan Wingo who went to dinner with him," Manning said. "I had to go to dinner with some linemen who actually ended up not coming. So really, Ryan's the hero of that recruitment."
Though Manning didn't clarify which offensive linemen he was having dinner with, it's likely he was referring to Jordan Seaton (LSU) or a combination of Jake Guarnera (Michigan) and Andrew Sprague (Michigan), all of whom were notable targets for the Longhorns in the portal earlier this offseason.
Either way, Manning made it clear why fans should be excited about Coleman this fall.
"He's an elite player," Manning said. "He wants to be good, which is the most encouraging thing. He's a hard worker, and I'm excited."
The chemsitry-building process between Coleman and Wingo hasn't stopped since then. Coleman spoke to the media for the first time a few days before the final spring practice and said that both Wingo and Emmett Mosley V have been big in helping him get adjusted to the offense.
“Coming in, they really just helped me," Coleman said. "They'll help me with plays, make sure I feel comfortable. And it's really been good up to this point. We’ve gotten tighter and closer.”
Fans will have to wait and see if that chemistry pays off for Texas this fall.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7