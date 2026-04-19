Texas Longhorns QB Dia Bell Misses Final Spring Practice With Injury

The Texas Longhorns got a chance to show off their new-look roster in front of fans on Saturday during the team's open practice at DKR to officially close out the sprint practice program.

However, multiple key names were either limited or out altogether, which included two of the team's quarterbacks.

While Arch Manning suited up and took a few reps of 7-on-7, true freshman Dia Bell did not throw a single pass after originally entering the field with a noticeable limp. It's unclear what injury he is dealing with or when it occured but it's clear the coaching staff didn't want to take any risks with him considering his injury history dating back to high school.

Texas QB Dia Bell Leaves Stadium in Walking Boot

Texas quarterback Dia Bell | Photo credit - Nike

According to reports from OnTexasFootball, Bell was seen in a walking boot once the practice was over, though he didn't have any noticeable brace on his foot/ankle area during the session.

Bell was in full pads with his helmet and stood behind the quarterbacks during early drills before watching off to the side once the scrimmage portion started.

Bell missed most of his senior year at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL. last season, which came after he had to be carted off in the Florida 4A state playoffs the season prior.

It's unfortunate that Bell wasn't healthy enough to at least compete in 7-on-7 drills. Fans have been eager to get a first look at him this offseason but it appears they will have to wait until the regular season, if even that. Likely operating as the No. 4 quarterback, it's possible Bell won't see the field at all during the early non-conference action barring an injury to KJ Lacey or MJ Morris.

Though the plan for Bell will take patience, it's clear the coaching staff is pleased with what they saw from the true freshman during the spring.

Texas Longhorns on SI asked quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee about Bell's mental maturity

"It's definitely there," Milwee said. "There's not much that rattles this kid. We can coach him as hard as we want to. You wouldn't know if you got on him, or if you told him, good job. You want guys that don't get too high or too low, and that's him, that's him to a tee. ... But to have that kind of mental maturity at this point, to be able to go 14 practices in, and I haven't really felt like he's hit that freshman wall yet, where a lot of guys will get to practice eight, and it's like, 'woah.' This has been going on for a while now. So that's really positive."

AJ Milwee on the mental maturity of Texas QB Dia Bell.



“I haven't really felt like he's hit that freshman wall yet.”



Said that Bell will often come to knock on his door to watch film.



“Football is really, really important to him.” pic.twitter.com/xuWEJyumyT — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) April 16, 2026

Milwee added that Bell will often come and knock on his door in order to go over film.

"And I think, it's just the mentality that he came in, like he was going to work from the day that he got in here, there's been very few days off. You don't have to call him. Hey, have you watched film now, Coach, I got these questions, or he's knocking on mine or not Mike (Bimonte)'s door, wanting to watch film, install, review, practice, whatever it is. To his credit, football is really, really important to him."

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