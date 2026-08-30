The expectations surrounding Arch Manning always seem to be at an all-time high. Whether it’s the name on his back or the horns on his helmet, eyes are always on him.

And after a shaky start to the 2025 season, Manning ended the year proving that he could be the Heisman candidate fans and the media initially thought him to be.

Now, he enters the 2026 season with substantially more evidence behind those expectations.

A Full Season of Experience

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will never be a true substitute for actual playing time.

Although Manning saw the field in 2024 after Quinn Ewers was kept out with injuries, 2025 gave him his first look as the true QB1 for the Texas Longhorns.

And it’s not absurd to say the season started off shaky.

Through his first five starts, Manning completed 60% of his passes for 1,151 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Three of those interceptions came in Texas’ two losses to Ohio State and Florida.

But it’s key to note just how much he improved as the season went on. Over Texas’ final six games, Manning averaged roughly 320 total yards per game while accounting for 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Now, instead of entering the season with only a handful of collegiate starts, Manning has an entire year of running Steve Sarkisian’s offense and facing SEC defenses to draw from.

An Emphasis on Accuracy

For everything Manning offered last season — both the good and the bad — accuracy generally remained a concern.

Manning completed 61.4% of his passes in 2025, a drop from the 67.8% mark he posted in limited action the year before.

When asked during an Aug. 25 media availability about the biggest area he wants to improve entering the 2026 season, completion percentage was at the top of Manning’s list.

“Yeah, I want to get our receivers the ball and keep the ball off the ground, away from the defense,” Manning said. “Just gotta throw a lot and get timing down and match the offense. Keep trying to get better every day.”

While Manning went on to show he could hit many of the throws he often missed early on in 2025, his emphasis on accuracy this offseason could make the Texas offense considerably more efficient.

Weapons Galore

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning himself won’t be the only difference entering this season.

Over the offseason, the Longhorns made a concerted effort to upgrade the pieces around him, perhaps most notably by adding Auburn receiver Cam Coleman. Add that to Emmett Mosley V — who gets to work with a full training camp — and Ryan Wingo — who Sarkisian should be able to utilize more efficiently this season — and Texas has reloaded its aerial attack.

Manning’s also working with a completely new backfield in Hollywood Smothers from North Carolina State and Raleek Brown from Arizona State.

The two combined for 2,080 rushing yards last season while averaging at least 5.9 yards per carry, with Smothers earning First-Team All-ACC honors and Brown eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark.

Hollywood Smothers brings elite explosiveness back to the Texas backfield pic.twitter.com/qC3SSXuOPA — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) May 2, 2026

And while Manning has already proven his ability as a runner, a revamped backfield could allow Texas to rely less on his legs, potentially keeping him fresher down the stretch.

Expectations have never been the problem for Manning. But after a full season of experience, an offseason focused on improving one of his biggest weaknesses and a revamped group of playmakers around him, he enters 2026 better equipped to meet them.

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