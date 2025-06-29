Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning Received Critical Advice From Legendary Uncle Peyton
In football, the last name "Manning" is synonymous with elite quarterback play. That is the result of Archie Manning winning two Heisman Trophies and his sons Eli and Peyton Manning both being first overall picks and Super Bowl champions.
Now, the next generation, Arch Manning, is looking to continue the name's legacy and may very well be on his way to doing so. He is a Heisman frontrunner and is already expected to be a high draft pick whenever he chooses to make his transition to the NFL.
The Manning family has hosted its annual Passing Academy this week in Thibodaux, Louisiana. Arch, a redshirt sophomore, spoke on Friday about some recent advice he got from his uncle Peyton in the lead up to his first season as the Texas Longhorns' full-time starter.
What did Arch ask Peyton?
There may not be a better person to get advice from when it comes to quarterback play than Peyton Manning. And when Arch wanted to address his two-minute drill tendencies, Peyton was not far away.
Arch said he reached out to his uncle after throwing an interception in a two-minute drill this summer. Peyton responded with a 30-minute voice memo.
"The main thing was just start with a completion, have plays you like, tempo, have everyone know the situation, and just don't speed up too much -- it's two minute, but you still gotta take your regular drop and stuff like that," Arch said about his uncle's advice.
While Arch is entering this season with little starting experience but lofty expectations, he has some of the best football minds in his familial corner. Peyton's detail in his message to Arch is a testament to the Mannings' collaboration.
On the flip side of their relationship, Peyton has expressed publicly his belief in Arch's ability to lead the Texas system.
"The fact that this will be Arch's third year in that system, he'll have great knowledge of the system – still hasn't had on-the-field game reps as I'm sure he would have liked, but those will come this year," Peyton said in a June 19 Sporting News article. "There will be things for him to learn, but I'm proud of him for his commitment, and I'm looking forward to watching him play."
Arch has prioritized development, like Peyton and Eli both did. Each of them stayed in college for four years, and that seemed to work out for them quite well. Arch has stuck around in Austin despite having options to start for other schools earlier -- his patience and loyalty can pay off this season.