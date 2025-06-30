Texas Longhorns Quarterback Arch Manning Talks Relationship With Grandfather Archie
It's no secret to anyone that the lineage from which Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning stems.
With his sights set on being a third-generation college football star, and the eyes of the college football world focused on him, Arch has gotten advice from nearly everyone in his family now.
That includes his grandfather, the legendary Archie Manning, with whom Arch says he is very close.
Archie, who graduated from Ole Miss and spent 14 seasons in the NFL from 1971-1984, knows what it's like to be a football star, but unlike Arch, doesn't know what it's like to be a third-generation one with the pressure on them. Something that the Longhorns signal-caller is no stranger to now as he prepares for his first full season as a starter.
Just A Kid And A Grandfather's Bond
As Arch prepares for his first full season as the Texas Longhorns quarterback, and fresh off a weekend at the Manning Passing Academy, surrounded by his uncles Payton and Eli, and his mentor, Garrett Nussmaier, Arch tends to look for another familiar face to start every day.
“We’re really close. Like I said, he came over to the house all the time. Went to all my practices in high school. He texts me every single morning, no matter what. So he’s just the perfect role model for me. Such a great guy and this camp kind of shows the person he is.”.
That's how Arch starts every morning, with a text from Archie that often contains a bible verse, and in that moment, Arch isn't just the player preparing to lead the Longhorns back to the playoffs, but another one of Archie's grandkids.
Both Mannings know the game has evolved from Archie's playing time in the NFL, which is why, in a storm of media and pressure, Arch looks to his grandfather as a pillar of confidence. When asked about some of the advice he has received, the Longhorns quarterback offered this:
“The game has changed so much. Guys were in a three-point stance at receiver when he played. So the game’s changed. But he’ll still remind me of simple things. Being a leader, being a good teammate, run from drill to drill and just reminds me to be a good guy.”.
For Archie, the anxiety of watching his sons, including Arch's father Cooper, play, won't be there when he watches the Longhorns signal caller this fall, saying:
"I’m gonna just sit there and bear it. But we just, we’re excited for Arch. We’re proud of him. I’m so proud of the way he’s handled things that are going on. There’s a lot going on, you know, and throwing a lot at him that he doesn’t have anything to do with. It’s just outside stuff. But it is what it is. But hopefully, the main thing for Arch is that I hope he can stay healthy. I think he’ll be fine.”.
A lot will change for Arch this coming fall as he begins his next step towards reaching his goals, but one thing will remain the same: a text from his grandfather in the morning and the support in the stands on Saturdays.