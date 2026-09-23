Arch Manning Has Something to Prove Before Texas Walks Into Neyland Stadium

The Texas Longhorns will begin their conference schedule with a difficult matchup against the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers. It will be a tough road test in Knoxville.

The Volunteers are 3-0 with dominant wins over Furman, Georgia Tech, and Kennesaw State. Texas defeated Texas State, Ohio State, and UTSA in its non-conference slate.

As the Longhorns prepare for this highly touted game, Arch Manning may have something to prove after last week's victory over the Roadrunners.

A Bounce Back Performance for Manning?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning had a brilliant start to Saturday's win over UTSA. He completed 10 of his first 12 pass attempts for 102 yards and two touchdowns. After that, Manning went 6-for-22 with 59 passing yards.

He didn't have a turnover, but Manning should've had a consistent game against an inferior opponent. Steve Sarkisian's message to Manning ahead of the Tennessee game was simple: Be yourself.

“I want him to be Arch Manning. I don't want him to be Archie [Manning],” Sarkisian said. “I don't want him to be Peyton [Manning]. I don't want to be Eli [Manning]. I don't want him to be Colt McCoy. I don't want to be Vince Young. I want him to be Arch Manning, and Arch Manning is plenty good enough for us to put us in position to win.”

Establishing the run game will help Manning settle. The Longhorns are playing in a hostile road environment, so a long opening drive could quiet the crowd and allow Texas to operate at a high level. Manning could also use his legs at an opportune time, as Sarkisian noted.

“He uses his legs to his advantage, but he doesn't use his legs all of the time. And we don't call design runs for him all the time,” Sarkisian said. “But he's got a weapon in his legs that are a factor in which he plays the game.”

The offense has gotten off to a slow start this year. They managed three points through three quarters against Ohio State before a massive comeback propelled the Longhorns to victory. Texas was hoping that momentum would carry over to UTSA, and while it did initially, the offense hit a wall.

The defense has been a massive strength under Will Muschamp, but this game could require a lot of points from the Texas offense. Hopefully, Manning is up for the challenge this Saturday.

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