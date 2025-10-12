Arch Manning Is Proving the Haters Wrong At Just the Right Time
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, like any big name in sports, has his fair share of supporters, as well as an equal amount of critics who would tell him that he's breathing wrong.
However, in the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma yesterday, Manning didn't give those critics much to talk about during Texas' 23-6 win over the Sooners.
If anyone drew criticism from Saturday afternoon in Dallas, it was Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, who was playing in his first game since breaking his throwing hand against the Auburn Tigers back on September 20, many believing that he came back too early after his three-interception day.
Manning Shines In Red River Debut
Manning, in terms of accuracy, had a pristine day at the State Fair of Texas, completing 21 of 27 attempted passes for 166 yards through the air throwing a touchdown, and, in another testament to his improving accuracy, he didn't throw an interception either, and also added 34 yards on the ground that stemmed from four carries.
Manning found wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. from 12 yards out midway through the third quarter for his lone passing score on the day, part of Moore's team-high 50 receiving yards, with wide receiver Ryan Wingo and running back Quintrevion Wisner each catching five passes to lead the Burnt Orange.
After much talk about Arch Manning not being able to win big games, the sophomore finally put a tally in the win column on a big stage and get his first conference win as a full-time starter, avenging the loss last week at The Swamp against the Florida Gators and also making up for the season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, and putting the Horns back into the AP Top 25 at No. 21.
It's become clear that Manning simply will improve with time, and likely needs to go through a conference game away from DKR, get a feel for the non-home environment, and then work on his craft from there.
Not to mention, already experiencing a Red River Rivalry and how much it means to the team, it definitely had to have helped play a part in Manning leading the Burnt Orange to victory, their second consecutive win over their rivals, making the Horns the winners in both of the games that have featured the two as a part of the SEC.
The Longhorns will continue their competition away from the Forty Acres when they travel to Lexington Saturday to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a primetime match.