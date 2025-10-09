Texas Longhorns Legend Gives Uplifting Advice to Arch Manning Ahead of Red River
The Texas Longhorns, though no longer ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2022 season, don't have to sulk on their loss to the Florida Gators last Saturday, as they have a rivalry game to worry about this week with the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners.
The game against the Gators was another unfortunate chapter in the book of Arch Manning's first collegiate season as a full-time starting quarterback, though a slow start to the game did see Manning throw for 263 yards and two touchdowns and he also led the team in rushing with 37 rushing yards, but his two interceptions proved to be all the difference during the 29-21 Gators win.
While critics are saying "I told you so," one fellow Longhorn had some words of wisdom for Arch to reach his true potential as the team's leader.
Bijan Robinson Advises Manning to Stay Away From Media
That former Longhorn, current Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson, was asked on The Rich Eisen Show by Rich Eisen himself what advice he would give the sophomore, given his experience in the limelight both in Austin and in the NFL, where he is in his third season.
"I would say just continue to stay consistent," Robinson said. "Stay consistent as much as possible. Don't listen to the media because the media can either steer you in the right direction, or it'll tarnish you for your career. So for him, always know that everybody has his back in that building."
Robinson then went on to explain that Texas' struggles with the ball have been a team effort, and not all blame should be placed on the sophomore quarterback.
"I think that it's not just him (Arch), it's the whole team," Robinson continued. "The whole offense has to come together, especially this week against Oklahoma, like this is going to be a really big game, not just for Texas as a program, but those individual players, these are really big games for them, so they gotta home in and become player-led and become who they want to become this week."
Through five games in the 2025 season, Manning has completed 81 of 135 passes for 1,151 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also leading the team in rushing with 160 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
The Longhorns and Sooners meet at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas for the 121st edition of the Red River Rivalry this Saturday at 2:30 PM.