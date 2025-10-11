Longhorns Country

Arch Manning Silences Critics, Out Duels John Mateer For Red River Rivalry Win

Arch Manning silences the doubters and leads the Texas Longhorns to a big win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns are back in the win column in a big way after taking down their rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, 23-6 in the Red River Rivalry. They were led by Arch Manning, who had one of his most efficient games of the season, and outdueled John Mateer from the opposite sidelines.

Aided by the return of Quintrevion Wisner and an improved offensive line, the Longhorns were able to find a rhythm on offense after a slow start, silencing the critics of the young signal-caller as he bounced back to be the player they knew him to be.

Mateer, who was garnering Heisman hopeful talks before his thumb injury that required surgery, struggled compared to his Longhorns counterpart and was a significant factor for the Sooners' loss in the game.

QB1

Texas Longhorns
Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; The Texas Longhorns celebrate with the golden hat after the Longhorns defeat the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Manning wasn't otherworldly today, and the Longhorns didn't need him to be, after finishing 21 for 27 with 166 yards and a touchdown through the air, while adding four rushes for 34 yards on the ground. He was efficient, with a 78 percent completion percentage, while continuing to show his ability to extend plays and find the open receiver.

Unlike his counterpart, Mateer struggled, especially seeing the field, throwing three interceptions in the contest, including two of them in the Longhorns' territory. He was also limited to 14 carries for five yards and was sacked five times in the matchup, unable to extend plays and work in the pocket.

While the talk before the game was getting Mateer back for the Sooners, and what it would do for their offense, it was Manning who proved on the field to be the better signal-caller between the two, not making mistakes and giving his team a chance to win the 121st meeting between the Longhorns and Sooners.

Manning would finish with a 141.6 quarterback rating, compared to Mateer's 81.5, after he failed to finish with a passing touchdown in the game. The Longhorns were also able to help out Manning, not dropping any passes, compared to the Sooners' three that they would finish with.

Manning even showed some swagger in his game, waving bye to the Sooners' half of the stadium during the second half of the game, understanding what the win not only meant to the fans, but for the Longhorns, who were looking for something to get them back on track this season after already losing two games early on.

One thing is for sure: the "Biggest flop in college football history" just led the Longhorns to a win over the number six-ranked team in the country, and against one of the most formidable defenses in the country.

