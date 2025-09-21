Arch Manning Lands on Elite List of Texas Longhorns QBs After Big Performance
The Texas Longhorns have finally found their offensive stride, with quarterback Arch Manning leading Texas to their 55-0 blowout win over Sam Houston State on Saturday.
Manning finished the game with a 85.7 completion percentage, and posted three passing touchdowns across 309 yards. However, his momentum didn’t stop there as Manning also recorded two rushing touchdowns before the half.
With Saturday’s explosive performance, Manning has now been added to a list of top-tier Longhorn quarterbacks that have tallied up multiple passing and rushing touchdowns in a single game — all of which play a similar game to his. Here are those fellow Longhorns.
Vince Young (2002-05)
In his three active seasons with Texas, Young amassed 44 touchdowns across 6,040 passing yards, and maintained a completion percentage of 61.8. However, his magnitude went beyond his arm power — with incredible mobility and foot speed, Young recorded 37 rushing touchdowns as well as 3,127 rushing yards.
The Houston-native held a 93.8 winning percentage with a 30-2 record as a starter, and led the Longhorns to their 2005 national championship title. He followed up his season by winning both the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Award, and finished as the Heisman runner-up — solidifying himself as the greatest and most decorated Longhorn quarterback in program history.
Colt McCoy (2005-09)
As Young’s successor, McCoy stepped up to the plate in 2006 to lead the Longhorns. Over four seasons, he accumulated 112 touchdowns and 13,253 passing yards. While his strength proved to be his accuracy and precision, McCoy wasn’t afraid to use his wheels — having rushed 20 touchdowns and 1,589 yards.
Holding a completion percentage of 70.3 across 53 career starts, McCoy became the 2009 Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Award winner, as well as Heisman finalist. He finished his career at Texas as the Longhorns first ever four-time team MVP, as well as the only two-time All-American quarterback.
Sam Ehlinger (2017-20)
During his four seasons at Texas, Ehlinger posted 94 touchdowns and 11,436 passing yards with a 62.5 completion percentage. Similar to Young and McCoy, he proved to be a double threat as a passer and runner — racking up 33 touchdowns and 1,907 rushing yards.
Ehlinger finished his season as Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year recipient, as well as a semifinalist for three prestigious awards across his collegiate career — Davey O’Brien, Maxwell and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose.
What this means for Manning
While Manning struggled to find true offensive rhythm in his first three games, he appears to have found his groove. Through week 4, he holds a completion percentage of 61.3 for 888 yards, and has recorded nine passing and five rushing touchdowns.
Similar to these three Longhorns, with Manning now being fourth Longhorn quarterback since 2000 to post multiple passing and rushing touchdowns in a single game — he proves to be a two-fold danger, posing a threat downfield as well as a rusher.
As Texas prepares for eight consecutive weeks of SEC play, beginning Oct. 4 against Florida, hopefully Longhorn fans will continue to see Manning flourish.