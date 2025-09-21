3 Takeaways From Texas’ Lopsided Win Over Sam Houston State
The Texas Longhorns had an offensive explosion in their 55-0 victory over the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday night.
For the first time all season, it felt like all facets of the game were clicking for Texas. The defense looked elite, the offense seemed to score when it wanted, and special teams set up nicely for both sides of the ball.
With Week 4 officially in the books, here are three takeaways from the Longhorns’ lopsided win.
1. I Think Arch Got His Swagger Back
In Week 3, Texas quarterback Arch Manning took a beating from the Longhorn-faithful after recording 10-straight incompletions ahead of halftime against the UTEP Miners. As he was jogging off the field, he was met with a wall of boos.
“I’ve got to play better,” Manning said after the game. “I’m just frustrated. I know I’m better than this. It’s going to be hard to sleep tonight.”
On Saturday night, Manning completely turned it around. He completed 19 of his 21 passing attempts for 309 yards and three touchdowns. On top of his elite aerial performance, he recorded two rushing touchdowns.
On one of his rushing touchdowns, Manning got in a defender’s face and exchanged some words that drew attention from the referee, officially showing he got his swagger back.
2. Texas’ Defense is Smothering
While all eyes will be on Manning’s resurgence, the Texas defense put him in a position to be successful.
In the win, the Longhorns allowed 113 total yards and just seven total first downs. The unit also tallied five sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in the win.
Getting the Sam Houston State offense off the field quickly allowed for Manning and the offense to carry momentum over between drives and let it snowball.
3. Ryan Wingo May Finally Be Thawed
Wingo had extremely high expectations heading into the 2025 season and had failed to meet them before Week 4. Heading into the matchup with the Bearkats, Wingo had nine catches for 97 yards and a single touchdown on the season.
On Saturday night, he did more than live up to expectations. By the time his night was over, Wingo had recorded four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns, finally stepping into the role he was expected to fill.
Heading into a Week 5 bye, Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian should be pleased with their performance and be confident that they can build on it ahead of the Longhorns’ Oct. 4 road trip to Florida.