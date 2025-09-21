Longhorns Country

3 Takeaways From Texas’ Lopsided Win Over Sam Houston State

The dominant may be just what the doctor ordered for the Longhorns.

DJ Burton

Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns tight end Jordan Washington (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns had an offensive explosion in their 55-0 victory over the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday night.

For the first time all season, it felt like all facets of the game were clicking for Texas. The defense looked elite, the offense seemed to score when it wanted, and special teams set up nicely for both sides of the ball.

With Week 4 officially in the books, here are three takeaways from the Longhorns’ lopsided win.

1. I Think Arch Got His Swagger Back

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs in for a touchdown past Sam Houston Bearkats linebacker Antivirus Fish (6) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In Week 3, Texas quarterback Arch Manning took a beating from the Longhorn-faithful after recording 10-straight incompletions ahead of halftime against the UTEP Miners. As he was jogging off the field, he was met with a wall of boos.

“I’ve got to play better,” Manning said after the game. “I’m just frustrated. I know I’m better than this. It’s going to be hard to sleep tonight.”

On Saturday night, Manning completely turned it around. He completed 19 of his 21 passing attempts for 309 yards and three touchdowns. On top of his elite aerial performance, he recorded two rushing touchdowns.

On one of his rushing touchdowns, Manning got in a defender’s face and exchanged some words that drew attention from the referee, officially showing he got his swagger back.

2. Texas’ Defense is Smothering

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad
Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) and defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) tackle Sam Houston Bearkats quarterback Grant Gunnell (10) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While all eyes will be on Manning’s resurgence, the Texas defense put him in a position to be successful.

In the win, the Longhorns allowed 113 total yards and just seven total first downs. The unit also tallied five sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in the win.

Getting the Sam Houston State offense off the field quickly allowed for Manning and the offense to carry momentum over between drives and let it snowball.

3. Ryan Wingo May Finally Be Thawed

Texas Longhorns wide receiver
Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Ryan Wingo (5) against the Clemson Tigers during the second half of the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wingo had extremely high expectations heading into the 2025 season and had failed to meet them before Week 4. Heading into the matchup with the Bearkats, Wingo had nine catches for 97 yards and a single touchdown on the season.

On Saturday night, he did more than live up to expectations. By the time his night was over, Wingo had recorded four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns, finally stepping into the role he was expected to fill.

Heading into a Week 5 bye, Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian should be pleased with their performance and be confident that they can build on it ahead of the Longhorns’ Oct. 4 road trip to Florida.

feed

Published
DJ Burton
DJ BURTON

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He graduated from Texas A&M with a journalism major and a sport management minor. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also served as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

Home/Football