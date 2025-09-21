Arch Manning Shines as Texas Longhorns Shut Out Sam Houston State
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns' offense had some notable struggles during the first three weeks of the season, with quarterback Arch Manning at the center of it all.
Saturday's non-conference finale at home against Sam Houston marked the last chance for the team to get right before SEC play against the Florida Gators on Oct. 4, and it's safe to say they took advantage of it.
No. 8 Texas dominated from start to finish in a 55-0 win over Sam Houston State thanks to a near-perfect game from Manning and the Longhorns defense.
Arch Manning Rediscovers His Confidence
Manning looked sharp from the opening drive, as he didn't have some of the routine missed throws that fans saw during the first three games.
He finished the game 18 of 21 passing for 309 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions along with two scores on the ground before being replaced by backup Matthew Caldwell midway through the third quarter.
Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo has had a few head-scratching moments to begin the season but flushed all of that with four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns. DeAndre Moore Jr. returned from a concussion and had five catches for 79 yards.
Texas running back Jerrick Gibson dashed in for the first score of the game on a 13-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter before Manning added a five-yard rushing score that included a viral stare-down.
He followed this up with a 32-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Washington and then another rushing score on the goal line later in the second quarter.
The Texas defense held Sam Houston State to just 50 total yards in the first half but didn't have a takeaway until Longhorns safety Jelani McDonald snagged an interception on a hail mary at the goal line on the final play of the second quarter.
Texas' offense hardly slowed down in the second half. Manning found Wingo for a deep 53-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field on the third play of the third quarter.
A 49-yard punt return from Ryan Niblett a few plays later set Texas up in the red zone, where Manning connected with Wingo for another score, this time on a slant from 13 yards out.
This extended the lead to 45-0 and marked the end of Manning's night.
Caldwell led Texas on two scoring drives after taking over, the first of which ended with a field goal.
But on the second drive, Caldwell had a 50-yard rush down the right sideline that set up Texas running back Christian Clark for a five-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 55-0.
The Longhorns took their foot off the pedal a bit as true freshman quarterback KJ Lacey eventually entered the game in the final minutes.
Texas will now head into its bye week before opening SEC play against Florida on Oct. 4.