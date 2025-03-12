Arch Manning Leaving No 'Stone Unturned' Preparing for Spring
The Texas Longhorns are just under a week away from kicking off spring practice. They will do so with a new quarterback to lead the way. And it just so happens that the new quarterback bears the same last name as three legendary quarterbacks.
Yet, even since the first day he stepped on campus, humility has been a personality trait of Arch Manning. And it doesn't seem to be changing even as the hype surrounding his ascension to the starting quarterback role continues to build. A quality that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian noted Tuesday in his first address to the media since January.
“The thing about Arch is this, from the day he arrived, there’s been a real sense of humility about him,” Sarkisian said. “If you didn’t know his last name and didn’t know the face, and just looked at the body of work, the teammate that he is, the work ethic that he has, his commitment to his craft, his commitment to his teammates, this process has been underway for a couple of years.”
That humility has been apparent from the very beginning. In an era where NIL and the transfer portal are two of the most talked about topics in college sports, Manning has taken a different approach to both.
For starters, he waited two years behind then-starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. Then, despite having the Manning last name he declined to partake in NIL deals until he became the starter on the Forty Acres.
And now that he is "the guy" in Austin, he is not only taking advantage of the opportunities that come with NIL. But he is also taking the lead in the offseason program.
“Now that we’ve kind of embarked on the 2025 season, I just continue to see a guy that’s taken it and is really trying to really go for it," Sarkisian said. "He just doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned. He’s working at his craft."
As the Longhorns look to make it to their first national championship in over a decade, Manning will look to be the ultimate difference maker.
"He’s working so hard in the offseason conditioning runs. He’s now setting up those voluntary throwing sessions with the receivers during the week or on the weekend. He’s breaking the team down. All those natural things that a quarterback has to do to instill belief in his teammates, to instill belief in the staff, he’s doing it.”
