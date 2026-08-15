Connor Robertson Calls Arch Manning His 'Best Friend' and Talks Expectations for the Texas Quarterback

Head coach Steve Sarkisian wanted an experienced offensive line heading into this season. During spring ball, he said that last year's group felt inexperienced, and it showed at times.

With the additions of Melvin Siani and Laurence Seymore, along with key players returning, the Texas Longhorns' offensive line could be one of the best units on the team. It's built to withstand the long season and is filled with depth.

Starting center Connor Robertson is expected to be one of the leaders on offense. He'll enter his fifth season of college football, but his second as a starter. He'll protect quarterback Arch Manning, with whom Robertson has a close relationship.

Robertson and Manning Share a Close Relationship

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Connor Robertson. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Robertson spoke with the media after Thursday's practice and shared some insight into his and Manning's relationship, according to Tyler Horka of On3.

"My relationship with him (Manning) is great," Robertson said. "I would say he is my best friend. I think he's done a really good job this offseason. Obviously, during the spring from a different role for him, but I think he's done great with it. I'm fired up for him this year. Glad he's here."

There have been plenty of fantastic quarterback-center relationships in football. Peyton Manning and Jeff Saturday are the first to come to mind. It appears another fun relationship with Robertson and Manning is brewing.

A quarterback's chemistry with the center is an overlooked component. A single second of mistiming could throw the entire play into chaos. The two have to be synchronized, and the center must be proficient in pre-snap communication. Seeing that Manning and Robertson have a close bond is an excellent sign for Texas fans.

Robertson was recently named to the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List. This award is given to college football's best center. He has the tools to do so, but Robertson is hoping to improve his run blocking this season. His leadership skills will not have to change.

Sarkisian said this group is one of the best player-led teams he's been part of, and Robertson was mentioned among multiple players. It helps to have experience, and Robertson has been around for five seasons.

Having someone with Robertson's leadership and football skills is a massive win for any program. The Longhorns are lucky to have him, and he'll play a major role in this team's success this season.

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