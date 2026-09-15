Arch Manning Predicted The Game Winning Drive Vs. Ohio State in August

The Texas Longhorns are flying high with a monumental wave of momentum following their stunning come-from-behind 24-23 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Texas now sits at the top of the college football world after knocking down the former No. 1 team in the country, the Buckeyes, as the Longhorns take the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll's recent Top 25 rankings after the weekend.

The Longhorns' comeback victory was historic, as the 21-point comeback marked the biggest comeback win for Texas since 2007, and the orchestrator of the comeback, quarterback Arch Manning, called his shot a long time ago.

Arch Manning Called His Shot Against Ohio State in the Summer

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns trailed 23-3 heading into the fourth quarter until Manning and the offensive pieces put together back-to-back scoring drives in the fourth to get Texas within six points.

In the fourth quarter, Manning led the Longhorns to three consecutive touchdown drives, all of which exceeded 12 plays and were over 70 yards. In the fourth quarter, Manning was 8-of-11, tossing for 91 yards and a touchdown.

While the comeback and game-winning drive seemed extraordinary for Texas fans, for Manning, the moment felt routine, and it was an opportunity he worked on all offseason.

Manning's preparation for the moment was apparent as Texas Football's X account posted a cinematic highlight of the game-winning drive, with a flashback clip to June 12 during the Longhorns' summer workouts, when Manning called his shot.

"We're going to need that man," Manning said. "It's going to be who you're going to be about two minutes left in the game vs. Ohio State. Everyone else in the country is working; what's going to separate us?"

Made for the moment 🤘 pic.twitter.com/awYJA62Eaj — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 14, 2026

With the ball in his hands and a little over four minutes left in the game, Manning drove the Longhorns down the field in 12 plays over 73 yards as the quarterback went four of five passing for 48 yards to set up what would become the game-winning rushing touchdown from running back Hollywood Smothers from one yard out.

And on Monday, Manning reiterated what he said back in the summer about being prepared for the big-time games the Longhorns have throughout their schedule in 2026.

"When we are in those summer workouts, I'm thinking about playing Ohio State," Manning said. "I'm thinking about playing Ole Miss, LSU, OU, (Texas) A&M, all those games. And then before the game, I'm thinking back to those summer workouts, how hard we work in those moments, and we're built for this."

The Longhorns have plenty of marquee matchups still on their schedule, with games against six teams currently ranked in the AP Poll's most recent Top 25, and three of those teams reside in the Top 10.

Texas has a tough road throughout the 2026 season, and if the College Football Playoff is in the Longhorns' sights, Manning will have to continue churning out performances as he did against Ohio State, and he's proven he can do it against one of the best teams in the country.

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