Arch Manning’s Week 1 Performance Eerily Similar to Another Former Texas Longhorns QB

The Texas Longhorns fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Arch Manning’s debut.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
College football fans all over the country had visions of what Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning’s debut would be. The passer with football coursing through his veins was expected to step between the hash marks and light it up against Ohio State.

After one half of football, the memes started flowing online. Manning went into the locker room after completing five of his 10 attempts for just 26 yards. While his stats did improve, panic among Texas fans started to creep in. 

Before the panic button is smashed by Longhorns fans, it is important to remember legendary Texas quarterback Colt McCoy’s second career start, which came against Ohio State back in 2006. 

Arch Manning vs. Colt McCoy

Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy
Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy throws a pass in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Fiesta Bowl at the University of Phoenix Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns went into this one as the preseason No. 1 team for the first time in school history and became the first preseason AP No. 1 team to lose its season opener since 1990. Manning, who had a world of expectations on his shoulders heading into his debut, completed 17 of his 30 attempts for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Manning also recorded 38 rushing yards on 10 attempts, something he has had plenty of experience with at Texas. 

Before it becomes all gloom and doom regarding the loss, McCoy, a Texas football legend, had a similar performance in his first year as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback against Ohio State.

McCoy made his debut in Week 1 of the 2006 season, where he led the Longhorns to a 56-7 victory over North Texas. Week 2, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes made the trip to Austin. McCoy completed 19 of his 32 passing attempts for 156 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the team’s 24-7 loss, effectively ending the Longhorns’ 21-game winning streak. 

McCoy went on to lead the Longhorns to a 10-3 record and a victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2006 Alamo Bowl. He also went on to become one of the best Texas quarterbacks of all time with a 39-7 record as a starter. 

McCoy struggled early in his time as a starter. So did Manning. Manning has time to develop. He also had to make his debut against No. 3 Ohio State with the weight of being No. 1 on his shoulders. 

Now, Manning gets a chance to rebound when San Jose State makes the trip to Austin on Sept. 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 A.M. 

