Arch Manning Talks New Role for Texas Longhorns at SEC Media Days
SEC Football Media days are underway with the Texas Longhorns sending players to join head coach Steve Sarkisian in Atlanta to speak on the upcoming 2025 season.
Accompanying Sarkisian for the Longhorns are linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., safety Michael Taaffe and quarterback Arch Manning.
With his first SEC Media Day as Texas' starting quarterback, Manning discussed his new role as a leader.
Arch Manning Steps into a Leadership Role for Texas
Starting for Texas at quarterback comes with all sorts of expectations, even more so if your last name is Manning. Finally able to take the field full-time, Manning has had to establish himself beyond skill, but also as a player his teammates can look to during the season.
"We got a good group around me," Manning said after being asked what gives him the confidence to lead the Longhorns. "I think our defense is really good. We got a good O-line. We got some good skill players, so gonna rely on them and try to make it happen."
Manning has spent his offseason growing into a leadership position, spending time with teammates and forming relationships off the field.
"Now you kind of get to lead the whole group," Manning said. "Spend time with the defense, the O-line. More so last year, I was more taking notes from Quinn [Ewers] and seeing how he did it, and trying to find my role. But now I can kind of take full gage and try to spend as much time as I can in the off-season with everyone."
As he grows as a leader, Manning has learned a few lessons as the 2025 season approaches, including how he presents himself to teammates.
"I think you got to walk the walk first," Manning said. "As much as it wasn't always fun sitting those two years, I think I got a lot of respect from my teammates."
Manning first joined Texas in 2023, before sitting behind the former starter Ewers for a pair of seasons, learning and serving as the Longhorns backup quarterback. Instead of transferring to another program, Manning stuck with Texas and will finally have his chance on the field against Ohio State in week one of the college football season.
With the college football world's eyes on the young quarterback, Manning has perhaps some of the highest expectations for a first-time starter in college football history. A preseason Heisman favorite and possibly the next great Texas quarterback, few can wait to see him finally take the field.