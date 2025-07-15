SEC Media Days Makes Awkward Mistake at Steve Sarkisian Press Conference
AUSTIN -- With all eyes on the Texas Longhorns and Arch Manning headed into Tuesday at SEC Media Days, it seems the minor details flew over the head of the production team at the College Football Hall of Fame.
As Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian shook SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey's hand and prepared to take the stage for his press conference, the loud speakers inside the venue started playing the Texas A&M Aggies War Hymn instead of Texas' fight song.
Impossible to ignore, the hilarious mistake quickly went viral on social media, though Sarkisian didn't mention it directly upon walking up to the mic.
After the press conference concluded, the SEC Network crew laughed off the audio error, with host Dari Nowkhah even joking that Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko should be met with the same treatment during his presser on Thursday.
"The only way to make it right is to play "Texas Fight" when Mike Elko comes on the stage Thursday," Nowkhah said with a smile.
Given the rebirth of the rivalry and how heated things tend to be between the two fan bases, it's easy to imagine this mistake being talked about for the months to come.
Sarkisian Talks SEC Rivalries
Sarkisian would go on to discuss the second year of renewed rivalries with Texas A&M and Arkansas, talking at length about the history with Arkansas and how it stacks up to the Lone Star Showdown.
"Well, from a fan base perspective, especially the traditionalist fan base, they love the rivalry with Arkansas," Sarkisian said. "And I think naturally, when I took the job, I knew of a rivalry with OU. I knew of the rivalry with A&M, made sense. I found out about the rivalry against Arkansas when they whooped out ass the second game of my career when I got to Texas. So that rivalry got really good, really fast for us. So we respect it, we honor it. It's a heck of a rivalry. It's a great game to be part of."
The Longhorns won all three of their rivalry games last season, beating each Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Arkansas by 10 points or more. Texas closed out the regular season with a 17-7 win over the Aggies in College Station to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship.
This upcoming season is Texas A&M's turn to hit the road for the rivalry game, as the Aggies and Longhorns will clash in Austin on Friday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT.