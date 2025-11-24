Arch Manning, Vince Young Share Special Moment on Sidelines During Arkansas Win
The Texas Longhorns had a dominant win against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 13 of the regular season, showcasing their explosive offense that many had been waiting to see on a more regular basis in a 52-37 victory.
One of those waiting to see included Longhorn legend Vince Young, who was on the sideline for the win over the Razorbacks and was in awe of what quarterback Arch Manning was doing on the field as the Longhorns' signal-caller.
Young, who will always remain one of the most infamous Longhorns in history, bowed to Manning, showing his appreciation and complete amazement at what the third-generation college star was doing in his record-breaking performance in the win against the Razorbacks.
Vince Young Hypes Up Arch Manning
Manning had one of best performances of the season, including becoming the first Longhorn to record a passing, receiving and rushing touchdown in the same game in program history. He also set new career marks, finishing with 389 yards passing, setting a new career high in the dominant win over the Razorbacks.
His performance drew a lot of eyes on the turnaround of his season, going from being a "bust" to putting up numbers to other quarterbacks around the country who are favorites for the Heisman award.
No one has given him more respect than Young, who after watching Manning complete a 48-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore Jr., did a bowing down motion as Manning ran off the field before the duo jumped and shoulder bumped in celebration of the score.
Young knows a thing or two about being a successful quarterback in the Forty Acres, bringing the last national championship in football back to Austin over 40 years ago, in one of the most memorable college football plays of all time. For him to show the respect, and appreciation of what Manning is doing, shows the Longhorns are in good hands with their signal-caller.
For Manning, it may have seemed like the past few weeks were his coming out party, finally looking more like the quarterback people expected before the season, but he has been doing this all season. Comibining his athleticism to buy time in the pocket, and arm talent to put the ball where he needs for deep throws, he has quietly been one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
Now Manning will get to face off against the Longhorns biggest rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, as he looks to orcehstrate a win and play spolier on the Aggies perfect season, and find a way to get his own team into the College Football Playoff.
The Longhorns will host the Aggies on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT