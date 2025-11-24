Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Rise In AP Poll After Offense-Heavy Win Over Arkansas Razorbacks

The Texas Longhorns saw slight movement after their win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Just a week removed from their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns avenged themselves in a big way Saturday night in Austin, defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 52-37.

Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, while also running in a touchdown and also catching a touchdown from wide receiver Parker Livingstone on a trick play late in the first quarter.

And after the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets plummeted to No. 23 in the AP Top 25 after their loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers, that spelled nothing but good news for the Horns the weekly ranks.

Texas Goes Up One In the AP Top 25

The rankings for Week 13 were published Sunday afternoon, and with Georgia Tech's dropping, the Longhorns went from No. 17 to No. 16, their playoff chances nil, but to some, still not totally out of the question.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr (0) reacts after making a reception for a touchdown against Arkansas.
Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr (0) reacts after making a reception for a touchdown during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The going doesn't get any easier for the Longhorns, though, as they still must host their undefeated rivals, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, in the 2025 Lone Star Showdown Friday night at DKR.

A win would definitely boost the Horns' College Football Playoff stock, despite them having three losses, but a loss would wipe clean any smidge of hope that the Burnt Orange has of making the CFP.

Last year, the sides were essentially flipped, with the winner of the game between the two teams last year going to the SEC Championship, resulting in the No. 3 Longhorns knocking off the No. 20 Aggies in Kyle Field.

Elsewhere in the rankings, the Oregon Ducks found themselves back in the top five of the ranks after defeating the No. 15 USC Trojans in Eugene.

With Ohio State and Texas A&M both recording blowout victories, and Indiana on bye, the top three remained unchanged.

Here is the updated AP Top 25, as of November 23, 2025:

1) Ohio State Buckeyes

2) Indiana Hoosiers

3) Texas A&M Aggies

4) Georgia Bulldogs

5) Oregon Ducks

6) Ole Miss Rebels

7) Texas Tech Red Raiders

8) Oklahoma Sooners

9) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

10) Alabama Crimson Tide

11) BYU Cougars

12) Vanderbilt Commodores

13) Miami Hurricanes

14) Utah Utes

15) Michigan Wolverines

16) Texas Longhorns

17) Virginia Cavaliers

18) Tennessee Volunteers

19) USC Trojans

20) James Madison Dukes

21) North Texas Mean Green

22) Tulane Green Wave

23) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

24) Pittsburgh Panthers

25) SMU Mustangs

The Longhorns and Aggies kick off from DKR Friday night at 6:30 PM.

AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

