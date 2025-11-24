Texas Longhorns Rise In AP Poll After Offense-Heavy Win Over Arkansas Razorbacks
Just a week removed from their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, the Texas Longhorns avenged themselves in a big way Saturday night in Austin, defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks 52-37.
Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, while also running in a touchdown and also catching a touchdown from wide receiver Parker Livingstone on a trick play late in the first quarter.
And after the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets plummeted to No. 23 in the AP Top 25 after their loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers, that spelled nothing but good news for the Horns the weekly ranks.
Texas Goes Up One In the AP Top 25
The rankings for Week 13 were published Sunday afternoon, and with Georgia Tech's dropping, the Longhorns went from No. 17 to No. 16, their playoff chances nil, but to some, still not totally out of the question.
The going doesn't get any easier for the Longhorns, though, as they still must host their undefeated rivals, the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies, in the 2025 Lone Star Showdown Friday night at DKR.
A win would definitely boost the Horns' College Football Playoff stock, despite them having three losses, but a loss would wipe clean any smidge of hope that the Burnt Orange has of making the CFP.
Last year, the sides were essentially flipped, with the winner of the game between the two teams last year going to the SEC Championship, resulting in the No. 3 Longhorns knocking off the No. 20 Aggies in Kyle Field.
Elsewhere in the rankings, the Oregon Ducks found themselves back in the top five of the ranks after defeating the No. 15 USC Trojans in Eugene.
With Ohio State and Texas A&M both recording blowout victories, and Indiana on bye, the top three remained unchanged.
Here is the updated AP Top 25, as of November 23, 2025:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
2) Indiana Hoosiers
3) Texas A&M Aggies
4) Georgia Bulldogs
5) Oregon Ducks
6) Ole Miss Rebels
7) Texas Tech Red Raiders
8) Oklahoma Sooners
9) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
10) Alabama Crimson Tide
11) BYU Cougars
12) Vanderbilt Commodores
13) Miami Hurricanes
14) Utah Utes
15) Michigan Wolverines
16) Texas Longhorns
17) Virginia Cavaliers
18) Tennessee Volunteers
19) USC Trojans
20) James Madison Dukes
21) North Texas Mean Green
22) Tulane Green Wave
23) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
24) Pittsburgh Panthers
25) SMU Mustangs
The Longhorns and Aggies kick off from DKR Friday night at 6:30 PM.