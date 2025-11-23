Longhorns Open As Underdogs against Texas A&M
After a dominant win by the Texas Longhorns against the Arkansas Razorbacks, which saw their offense finally look the part and deliver a full-throttle assault in the game, they will now turn their focus to their biggest rival in their biggest game of the season.
The Longhorns will now welcome the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies to the Forty Acres, where they open the contest as 2.5-point underdogs according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
It's a clash between titans in the Lone Star State; a lot is riding on the line for both programs. The Aggies are looking to remain perfect on the season, while the Longhorns are hoping for a win against their rival to give them a chance to find a way into the College Football Playoff.
Tale of Two Seasons
The 2025 season has taken on a completely different feel between the two programs. Pre-season, the Longhorns were ranked No. 1 in the country and one of the favorites to not only win the SEC, but also the national championship. The Aggies were viewed as a strong team, but a level below the Longhorns, as evident by the Black Friday game, which opened with the Aggies as 10.5-point underdogs during the pre-season.
Now the script has flipped, though, the Aggies have remained perfect on the season, playing inspiring football after their miraculous comeback two weeks ago against the South Carolina Gamecocks, while the Longhorns are still piecing together their season, hoping their dominant win over the Razorbacks will keep the offense firing on all cylinders as they welcome their rival to town.
It will be a battle between the two quarterbacks, who are viewed entirely differently on the season, yet they have eerily similar stats. Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed has been making some Heisman noise as of late, but is over 3,00 yards total on the season with 30 touchdowns. For the Longhorns, Arch Manning has turned on the jets over the last month, become the focal point of the offense, and set new career marks, while being the first Longhorn to record a passing, receiving, and rushing touchdown in the same game.
Both signal-callers will have their work cut out for them, as both programs will feature vaunted defenses capable of shutting down opposing offenses, especially amongst their front seven. With the Longhorns opening as underdogs, and playing with their season on the line, it will be all hands on deck as they look to play spoiler against their rivals' perfect season.
The Longhorns will host the Aggies on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT