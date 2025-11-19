Arkansas Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns
The Arkansas Razorbacks have undoubtedly struggled to achieve positive outcomes during conference play this season.
A 0-6 record has made them the lowest-ranked team in the SEC, and just two weeks remain in the season for them to make an effort to finish on a positive note.
Despite what their record says, it’s worth noting that this team hasn’t failed to compete this season. They have engaged in several tight battles, with multiple playmakers stepping up to keep them within striking distance against highly ranked opponents.
With just three days left until their game against the Texas Longhorns, here are three Arkansas Razorbacks to watch this Saturday in Austin:
Quarterback Taylen Green
Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green has had his ups and downs this season, and it seems as though his starting position is now in question. That being said, as long as he gets the go-ahead to remain in the driver’s seat against the Longhorns, his dynamic style of play could cause problems against Texas’ defense.
Green has completed 182 of 293 passes this season for 2,537 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has also added an impressive 719 rushing yards on 124 carries for the Razorbacks so far this season, making him a dual threat for the Longhorns.
He has tallied 10 interceptions, which is likely a major factor in his potential benching, but his ceiling could be high if he does a strong job of selecting smart passes on Saturday.
Running back Mike Washington Jr.
Green creates a rushing threat of his own for the Razorbacks, but he isn’t their only weapon on the ground.
Running back Mike Washington Jr. has logged 913 yards on 140 carries this season, meaning that he is a consistently targeted weapon for this offensive unit. It also shows how heavily Arkansas relies on its rushing abilities to generate positive yardage.
By comparison, Texas’ most frequently targeted rusher this season has been running back Quintrevion Wisner, who has recorded 97 carries for 375 yards.
Washington averages 6.5 yards per carry, which makes him a weapon for the Longhorns’ defense to look out for on Saturday. They have struggled to hold conference opponents to low scores these past few weeks, but it will be necessary if they are to come out on top in their second-to-last regular-season matchup.
Wide receiver O’Mega Blake
Given how poor Arkansas’ defense has been this season, it’s not all that surprising that their final player for the Longhorns to watch out for this Saturday also plays on the offensive side of the ball.
Wide receiver O’Mega Blake leads the Razorbacks in pass receptions, having accumulated 51 receptions for 678 yards. These numbers are comparable to those of Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo, who has caught 40 passes for 651 yards.
Blake joins Arkansas after spending three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks, but his senior season has obviously been less than ideal in terms of team success.
That being said, he has established himself as Green’s primary target, and he has made an undeniable impact on this team’s ability to get the ball down the field in 2025. He looks to finish out his fourth year of college football with two strong performances, one of which will take place this Saturday at the Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.