Why Texas Reestablishing the Run is More Important Than Ever vs. Arkansas
During his midweek press conference, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian answered questions from the media about both their recent loss to No. 4 Georgia and their upcoming matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
When asked about the direction that the Longhorns' rushing attack is headed, Sarkisian revealed that Texas had a specific gameplan heading into the top 10 matchup in Athens. The head coach said that the Longhorns intended to be aggressive in the passing game from the start, which led to them finishing with only 40 total rushing yards.
"I thought we actually ran the ball relatively effectively," Sarkisian said. "When you just look at the flow of the game and the amount of snaps in the game and where the game went...we knew we wanted to be aggressive. We knew we wanted to attack them down the field. I thought we took enough shots to do that."
Looking ahead to Texas' upcoming home game vs the Razorbacks, Sarkisian emphasized that Texas needs to be much better running the football this weekend. Against a vulnerable Arkansas defense, it's reasonable to expect the Longhorns to have a lot more success in the run game this Saturday.
Sarkisian's Thoughts on the Texas Run Game
After Sarkisian gave his thoughts on the Georgia game spiraling out of control, the head coach transitioned into his evaluation of the Arkansas defense. While the Razorbacks have struggled to stop opposing offenses this season, Sarkisian believes that the Longhorns will need to be at the top of their game on Saturday.
"I think at the end of the day, our execution is going to be important," Sarkisian said. "This Saturday, our belief in what we're doing in the run game is going to be important. And we're going to have to negate some of their pass rush with our ability to run the football."
"One of the real strengths of them (Arkansas), as you know — they're playing No.10 now at kind of Buck defensive end, and they've got Rhodes, No.97 on the other side. Those guys can all rush the passer..."
Sarkisian is referring to Xavian Sorey Jr. and Quincy Rhodes Jr., two of Arkansas' most consistent run defenders. Sorey Jr., a linebacker that's appeared in 10 games for the Razorbacks, leads the team with 71 total tackles including 4 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. Rhodes Jr. has been extremely efficient at finding his way into the backfield with 8.0 sacks on 24 total tackles.
Arkansas enters the matchup in Austin as the No. 113 rushing defense in the country. For that reason alone, the Longhorns should be able to find some success on the ground. The Razorbacks have allowed just over 180 rushing yards per game this season meaning that Quintrevion Wisner and the rest of the running back room could have a big day on Saturday.