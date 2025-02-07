Blake Gideon Sends Farewell Message to Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns lost one of their top assistants this week when now-former safeties coach Blake Gideon accepted the defensive coordinator position with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
On Friday, Gideon officially said goodbye to the Longhorns coaching staff and his former players, sending and emotional message on X.
"Not my style, but here it goes. Most exciting and most difficult week of my career," Gideon said in the post. "Too many people to thank. Sark, PK, TJ, you’re the best. My guys in the Room…I love you, keep setting your alarm, keep stepping into the ring, keep the standard."
Gideon began his college football career as a Longhorn, becoming a fan favorite from 2008-2011. He then held a short NFL career from 2012-2013, before getting into coaching. He began his coaching career with the Florida Gators in 2014 as a defensive quality control coach, before quickly ascending the ranks and becoming one of the brightest up and coming assistants in today's game, and joining the Longhorns in 2021.
Under Gideon, the Longhorns had one of the nation's top pass defenses this past season, giving up just 173 yards per game through the air leading the country in interceptions, and passing touchdowns against. They were also second in the country in opposing QB rating and first in passing yards allowed per attempt.
Alongside thorpe winner Jahdae Barron, that defense was led primarily by Gideon's stellar safety duo of Andrew Mukuba and Michael Taaffe, the latter of whom was named a first-team All-American.
Over the last four seasons with Texas, Gideon has also been an elite recruiter, securing names like Zelus Hicks, Jonah WIlliams, Jordon Johnson-Rubell, Chris Stewart, Derek Williams, Xavier Filsaime, Kade Phillips and many others.
According to the 247Sports coach rating database, Gideon ranks No. 6 in the country for national recruiter of the year and No. 3 in the SEC.
