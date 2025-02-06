Texas Longhorns Lose Top Defensive Assistant to Georgia Tech
The Texas Longhorns have one of the most talented coaching staffs in all of college football in terms of both coaching ability and recruiting.
As of Thursday morning, however, the Horns are losing one of the most talented members of that group.
According to reports from Chip Brown of Horns 247, Texas safeties coach Blake Gideon is leaving the program to take the defensive coordinator position with the Georiga Tech Yellow Jackets. Gideon will be replacing Tyler Santucci, who left for the NFL earlier this week.
Under Gideon, the Longhorns had one of the nation's top pass defenses this past season, giving up just 173 yards per game through the air leading the country in interceptions, and passing touchdowns against. They were also second in the country in opposing QB rating and first in passing yards allowed per attempt.
Alongside thorpe winner Jahdae Barron, that defense was led primarily by the Gideon's stellar safety duo of Andrew Mukuba and Michael Taaffe, the latter of whom was named a first team All-American.
Over the last four seasons with Texas, Gideon has also been an elite recruiter, securing names like Zelus Hicks, Jonah WIlliams, Jordon Johnson-Rubell, Chris Stewart, Derek Williams, Xavier Filsaime, Kade Phillips and many others.
According to the 247Sports coach rating database, Gideon ranks No. 6 in the country for national recruiter of the year and No. 3 in the SEC.
