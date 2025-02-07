Which Three Texas Longhorns Made it in Expert's Top-50 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings?
With 19 players declared, the Texas Longhorns seemingly have a chance to break records in this upcoming NFL Draft.
Just a year after having a program record 11 players selected through six rounds, they could up the bar even more. But they could also break the national record - set by Georgia at 15 - for the most players taken in a single draft class from one school.
To do that they'd only be afforded three players to go undrafted if they did want to break the record. And while there is still plenty of time before the Longhorns find out who all hears their name called during the NFL's three-day extravaganza. ESPN's Jordan Reid has three Longhorns already listed in his top 50 players' rankings.
No. 18: Kelvin Banks Jr, LT
"Banks arguably has the best physical traits in the 2025 tackle class, as his light feet and movement ability have made him a starter since he was a freshman," Reid writes. "Those attributes allow him to mirror and match defenders in pass protection, but he can also bury his opponent while run blocking."
While Banks's position within the top-20 doesn't make him the No. 1 tackle on the board for Reid. Rather he slots in at three, behind only LSU's Will Campbell and Missouri's Armand Membou - who is also listed at guard. However, even with Banks potentially being considering tackle three on Reid's board he seems like a essential lock for the first-round.
Now, where he goes in the first round is still a question. But that could also depend on where teams want to play him. At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, there have been some wondering if Banks will be moved inside to guard once he gets into the NFL.
If that is the case for some teams, then it could be part of the reason why Banks isn't projected to be the first offensive tackle taken.
No. 25: Matthew Golden, WR
"Golden is a sudden and diverse route runner who keeps defenders guessing with various tempos in his routes," Reid writes. "He arguably has the best catch radius of any receiver in this class and is comfortable snatching passes outside his frame."
Golden has been a name on the rise within the draft circles since finishing his college career in Austin. Not only did he cap off his career by leading Texas in receiving, but he did so with a strong showing in the College Football Playoffs.
He of course made the catch on the seemingly improbable fourth and 13 play that sent the Longhorns to a second overtime in the CFP quarterfinal versus Arizona State. Which topped off a game in which Golden totaled 149 yards on seven receptions.
With the former Houston transfer already within the top-25 this early in the process, he could see his stock rise even more over the coming weeks.
No. 31: Jahdae Barron, CB
"Barron is a versatile defensive back who played star and nickel before transitioning to outside corner this season," Reid writes. "Quarterbacks have mostly stayed away from him this season, as he allowed a 12.1 QBR on throws in which he was the primary defender, which ranked 22nd in the FBS. When QBs tested him, it didn't go well for them."
Barron has the chance to be one of the better stories in the draft this year. And it isn't because he was this "underdog." Rather he looks set to be an example of putting long-term goals over instant gratification. The latest Jim Thorpe Award winner could have declared for the draft as a junior.
But he didn't. Instead, he returned to the Forty Acres for a senior season, where he then made the transition from STAR to the outside cornerback position. And it proved to be one that could end up see him have his name called on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.
